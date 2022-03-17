New Vista Solutions Introduces SmartView™ — A New Game Changer For Home Equity Lending
New Vista Solutions has released SmartView™, an exclusive Residential Evaluation Report which is the fastest, cost-effective product for home equity lending.AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --
Contact: Jesse Rivera, CEO
Phone: 866.721.9295
Email: jrivera@newvistasolutions.com
New Vista Solutions (NVS) has released SmartView™, an exclusive Residential Evaluation Report which utilizes mobile devices and the latest technology to create the fastest, cost-effective product available today for home equity lending.
“Lenders across the country are developing competitive home equity processes to streamline and close their home equity loans faster and look for new products to combat the ongoing evaluation and appraisal challenges”, said Jesse Rivera, CEO at NVS. “Taking advantage of the latest in technology will be crucial in creating a competitive edge with the increase in home equity lending. SmartView™ fits this need perfectly.”
SmartView™ is a fast, cost-effective collateral evaluation tool, combining timestamped site photos, AVM values, and a valuation analyst reconciliation utilizing local MLS data, regional transaction data, and national big data, all in one compact, easy-to-use format.
The borrower receives an automated order on their mobile device where they take specific photos that are geocoded, timestamped, and submitted.
Up to 15 sold comparables and three list comparables are then analyzed and returned with property characteristics, neighborhood valuation factors, and market conditions, including subject property history and tax information.
Local maps are included highlighting the location of the property and all comparable properties. Three values are returned as well: AVM Value, Valuation Analyst Value, and Quick Sale Value. All with a 1-3 day turnaround time.
About New Vista Solutions
New Vista Solutions is a full-service vendor management company for residential and commercial mortgage lenders, offering a suite of compliant, technology-driven settlement services products through a national network of best-in-class service providers. The convenience of ordering multiple settlement products on a single technology platform with a dedicated customer service department reduces costs and turn-around times for mortgage lenders. For more information, visit www.newvistasolutions.com or email at info@newvistasolutions.com
