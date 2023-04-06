New Vista Solutions Releases Home Equity Clear-to-Close: A New Instant Title Data And Decisioning Product

New Vista Solutions to Offer ‘Home Equity Clear-to-Close’ Solution Fueled by Flueid™ title data and insights to Accelerate Home Equity Lending
AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- New Vista Solutions
New Vista Solutions (NVS) announces the release of a novel, cutting edge home equity solution, Home Equity Clear-to-Close, through an integration with Flueid, to provide instant title data and decisioning to its customers to help engineer a more optimal workflow. Fueled by the patented Flueid Decision platform, Home Equity Clear-to-Close provides mortgage lenders with instant awareness of the condition of title at loan application. With upfront title guidance, lenders can reap higher margins and efficiencies, while reducing costs and loan cycles.
Home Equity Clear-to-Close also provides for the quick identification and prequalification of borrowers as well as those who qualify for a quick close to FastTrack their loans. This new and exciting product will bring additional home equity streamlining capabilities to the mortgage lending community as well.
New Vista Solutions provides settlement services products for residential and commercial lenders and is a full-service vendor aggregator providing multiple product offerings, including its popular FastTrack Home Equity bundle, exclusive SmartView Report, vendor due diligence, and a centralized customer service experience.
“We are excited about the opportunity to join forces with Flueid to empower lenders with a solution that further streamlines the home equity lending process. NVS strives to find new ways to speed up the loan process and reduce the overall cost of production of real estate lending and we believe this new product achieves these goals,” said NVS President Gary Kasper.
Flueid fuels real estate transactions by bringing title data and insights to the start of every residential real estate workflow to optimize processes, automate systems, reduce costs, and transaction timelines. Together, the companies are advancing the innovation dialogue for home equity solutions centered on reducing the time to close to 5-days or less while also streamlining the transaction and enhancing the consumer experience.
“Flueid is committed to innovation and continuously looks for like-minded partners to collaborate and to integrate with to advance the digital real estate transaction and reduce the time to close,” said Peter Richter, Co-Founder & President of Flueid. “Lenders want to deliver a 5-day or less home equity closing with newfound speed and simplicity and New Vista Solutions is helping lead the way for home equity lenders to deliver and achieve this goal –. By integrating their core offerings with our title data and intelligence, we are empowering lenders to save time and money in the home equity life cycle, while also enhancing the overall consumer experience.”
About New Vista Solutions
New Vista Solutions is a full-service vendor aggregator that utilizes a vendor management process for residential and commercial mortgage lenders, offering a suite of compliant, technology-driven settlement services products through a national network of best-in-class service providers with the convenience of ordering multiple settlement products on a single technology platform with a dedicated customer service department that reduces costs and turn-around times for mortgage lenders. For more information, visit www.newvistasolutions.com, email at info@newvistasolutions.com, or call toll free-866-721-9295
About Flueid
Flueid brings title data and intelligence to the beginning of every real estate workflow to fuel transactions from start to finish. By revealing consumer and property insights upfront in every provider’s process, we compress transaction timelines, optimize workflows, avoid costly delays and ultimately, improve the consumer experience. A real estate transaction Fueled by Flueid™ allows lenders, title providers, servicers, platform providers, fintechs, proptechs and more to confidently integrate their workflows with a platform built on title underwriter-approved logic, rule sets, best practices, robust data sets and industry experience. That’s because we have a deep respect and commitment to the proven procedures and guidelines of the title process to help protect the consumer and their financial future. Yesterday’s technology will not solve tomorrow’s problems. For more information, please visit https://www.flueid.com.
