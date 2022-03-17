When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Cavendish Farms Corporation of Dieppe, New Brunswick, Canada, is recalling 441 cases of its 42.3 oz packages of Original Hash Brown Patties because they may contain undeclared wheat. People who have allergies to wheat or celiac disease run the risk of serious allergic reaction if they consume this product.

The recalled Original Hash Brown Patties were sold in Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Rhode Island in retail supermarkets that are part of the Wakefern Food Corp. cooperative which include ShopRite, Price Rite Marketplace, The Fresh Grocer and Fairway Market. The stores have removed the product from shelves.

The product comes in a 42.3 oz package with the UPC code 0 56210 34217 1 and a best before date of 2024 FE 01 stamped on the side.

No confirmed illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered the product contained wheat and was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of wheat. Cavendish Farms was notified by a supplier that an ingredient it provided was mislabeled and did not identify the presence of wheat.

The issue has since been corrected.

Consumers who have purchased 42.3 oz packages of Original Hash Brown Patties with the UPC code 0 56210 34217 1 and a best before date of 2024 FE 01 stamped on the side are urged to dispose of or return to the location where they were purchased. Consumers with questions may contact the company 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 1-888-883-7437.