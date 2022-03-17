SCDSS Announces New Saluda County Director

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Contact: Danielle Jones (803) 898-7248 Danielle.Jones@dss.sc.gov

March 18, 2022 – The South Carolina Department of Social Services (SCDSS) would like to announce Angela Erhardt as the new Saluda County DSS Director. She began her new position on Thursday, March 17th.

Ms. Erhardt, a veteran of the U.S. Army, began her career with DSS as a Child Protective Services (CPS) and Adult Protective Services (APS) caseworker in 2017 in Saluda County. She was promoted to a Human Services Supervisor in 2019.

“I am honored to lead the Saluda County DSS office and look forward to working together with our team of professionals as we serve the children and families of Saluda County and South Carolina,” said Erhardt. “I want to continue to develop and strengthen our relationships with our community partners. I believe in our agency’s mission and guiding principles, and I am excited to see the direction DSS is heading and to be a part of it.”

Erhardt is originally from Lancaster, SC but she grew up in Newberry and graduated from Newberry High School. She graduated from the Intellectual Capital Partnership Program (ICAPP) with Columbus State University in Georgia for programming and has a Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences from South University.

