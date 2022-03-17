BeGreat Together Awards HBCU Student Scholarships
Winners will support upcoming community narrative documentaries focused on community changemakers
For me, this is the opportunity of a lifetime, professionally and personally, and also serves as a chance to shape representation within young minds for future generations to come”KANSAS CITY, MO, USA, March 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BeGreat Together, the nonprofit arm of newly launched online educational platform Assemble.fyi, has awarded $5,000 scholarships to three full-time students attending a Historically Black College or University. The students will support BeGreat Together in conducting research for an upcoming short documentary series.
The scholarship winners include Breanne Finch of Clark University, who stated, “As a young Black woman navigating the journey to claim my space in a world bombarded by many obstacles, gaining an opportunity to be a part of a project of this magnitude is life changing.”
Starting in Spring 2022, the organization will film four short documentaries focused on Black and Latino community changemakers and the work that they are doing to transform their communities.
A second awardee, Immanuel Hollie of Morehouse College, explained, “For me, this is the opportunity of a lifetime, professionally and personally, and also serves as a chance to shape representation within young minds for future generations to come.”
Each program will contain historical and present-day facts and statistics related to the community where the change is being catalyzed. Topics will include Black and Latino maternal health, advocacy and art within Latino communities, housing advocacy, engaging the justice system, and more.
“After this project, I will learn about grassroots efforts to advocate for underserved communities, using these skills in my future policy research career,” noted third recipient, Patience Jones, of North Carolina Central University.
About BeGreat Together
BeGreat Together, the nonprofit arm of newly launched online educational platform Assemble.fyi, seeks to elevate effective Black-led and Latino-led community endeavors by uplifting existing local changemakers and investing in future leaders within our public school system.
