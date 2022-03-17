Lane Restrictions to Begin Sunday for Routes 11/15 and Route 522 in Monroe Township, Snyder County

Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised that lane restrictions will begin this weekend on Routes 11/15 and Route 522 in Monroe Township, Snyder County, for a gas main project.

On Sunday, March 20, a contractor for UGI will begin installing a new gas main from Penns Valley Drive on Routes 11/15 to just before Sound Kapos on Route 522 in Monroe Township. Motorists can expect alternating lane restrictions where work is being performed. Work will be performed Sunday through Thursday between the hours of 8:00 PM and 6:00 AM.

Work on this project is expected to be completed in mid-May, weather permitting.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect travel delays, watch for lane changes, and drive with caution through the work zone.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District3.

Information about infrastructure in District 3 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D3Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/PennDOTNews and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaDepartmentofTransportation and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot/.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov.

###