Liberty Street Streetscape Project Getting Underway Soon in the City of Franklin, Venango County

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and the City of Franklin announced today the start of the Liberty Street Streetscape Project in downtown Franklin early next month. 

The project includes the sidewalks along the section of Liberty Street (Route 8/62/322) from the intersection with 12th Street to the intersection with 14th Street. 

Work will include upgrades to the existing sidewalk and lighting to meet safety and ADA standards, such as removal of bricks and new light poles. Crosswalk improvements will also be done. 

Work is expected to start April 4, 2022, weather permitting, and to be completed this summer. 

The program will require a pedestrian detour. Access to businesses will be maintained throughout the duration of the project. 

Motorists may encounter traffic controlled by flaggers as needed to complete work at intersections. 

The contractor is M&B Services of Clarion, PA. The contract cost is $639,312. This project is being federally funding by the Transportation Alternatives Set-Aside Program, which is administered by PennDOT in coordination with Franklin. 

PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District1.

Information about infrastructure in District 1, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D1Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow PennDOT's northwest region on Twitter or Facebook.

 

MEDIA CONTACT: PennDOT, Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

                                 Franklin, Tracy Jamieson, 814-437-1922 

# # #

Sidewalk and lighting improvements will be made along Liberty Street in Franklin, Venango County.

