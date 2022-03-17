Fleecy Dale Road Closed Indefinitely Due to Slope Deterioration in Solebury Township

King of Prussia, PA – Fleecy Dale Road is closed indefinitely between Old Carversville Road and Fretz Mill Road in Solebury Township, Bucks County, due to roadway slope deterioration discovered during a geotechnical drilling operation, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

Fleecy Dale Road will remain closed until PennDOT evaluates the situation further and develops a plan to repair the roadway. The road was previously closed in fall 2021 for repair due to Hurricane Ida damage.

During the closure, Fleecy Dale Road motorists will be directed to use Route 32 (River Road), Greenhill Road, Mechanicsville Road, and Aquetong Road. Local access will be maintained up to the construction zone.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

