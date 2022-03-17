10th Street Bypass Ramp Restriction Friday in Pittsburgh

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing a traffic restriction on the 10th Street Bypass ramp to southbound I-279 in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will occur Friday, March 18 weather permitting.

A traffic shift will occur from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday on the ramp that carries motorists from the 10th Street Bypass to southbound I-279 (towards the Fort Pitt Bridge) to allow for inspection activities. Crews from the Larson Design Group will conduct the inspection of the bridge ramp that carries traffic from the Fort Duquesne Bridge to the Fort Pitt Bridge.

Motorists should be prepared for changing traffic patterns. Please use caution when driving through the area. Work zone safety is everyone’s responsibility.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

