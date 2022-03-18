Award-Winning Bear Fight Whiskey Available in North Carolina ABC Liquor Stores
For immediate release: March 18, 2022 – Raleigh, NC – Double Gold medal-winning Bear Fight Single Malt Whiskey will be available for sale in North Carolina ABC Liquor Stores beginning Monday, March 21. Bear Fight Whiskey is produced by Next Century Spirits, a local technology company named North Carolina Distillery of the Year in 2021.
Bear Fight Whiskey is a highly rated American Single Malt with accolades from spirits trade competitions including: Best in Category for a single malt under 12 years at the World Whiskies Awards, Double-Gold and Best in category at the NY International Spirits International show and, called one of the Top 20 Whiskeys in the world by Forbes and UPROXX.
“We have always considered our technology platform one that will help other brands to scale and customize offerings,” says Scott Bolin, Co-founder and CEO of Next Century Spirits. “Marketing our own brand of whiskey to the market was not in the original plan; the high praise received for Bear Fight Whiskey was reason to begin mass-producing the spirit for patrons. We are beyond excited for the opportunity to make our own mark amongst high-caliber spirits brands and be represented in ABC Stores of North Carolina.”
“For years, Next Century Spirits has been producing some of the best alcohol products in the world for our clients,” said Chief Commercial Officer Anthony Moniello, “so it was only a matter of when, not if, our Master Blender Nick Scarff would develop something so masterful that we wanted to launch it ourselves and talk about it as our own.” Bear Fight American Single Malt joins the newly formed Next Century Brand Group which includes Yelawolf’s Creek Water Whiskey and Greg Norman’s Caddy Clubhouse Cocktails (Available in May).
For more information about Next Century Spirits, contact press@nextcenturyspirits.com.
For availability of Bear Fight Whiskey in ABC Stores, call you local stores and ask them for it today.
About Next Century Spirits
Next Century Spirits blends together traditional distilling techniques with advanced and unique finishing technologies to create enhanced spirits. Our patented processing technology allows traditional distillers to expand their repertoire of achievable flavors and aromas. The technology allows for tight control over the production process, maintaining consistency and high quality resulting in the ability to create bold, complex flavor profiles for spirits used in everything from craft brands to large, bulk blends.
Our creations have been recognized internationally at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, New York International Spirits Competition, Wine & Spirits Wholesalers of America, Pr%f Awards, Sip Awards, ADI, London Spirits Competition, International Spirits Challenge, and most recently the World Whiskies Spirits Awards.
