Chris Crites Joins the RouteTrust Team
EINPresswire.com/ -- RouteTrust (RouteTrst, Inc) is proud to announce Chris Crites has joined the management team as Director of Operations. Chris is an established member of the west coast carrier community and brings a wealth of industry knowledge with him. Chris’ entrepreneurial experience and operational knowledge in the telecom carrier space strengthens the depth of the existing RouteTrust team with firsthand operational experience.
“I am very excited for the opportunity to join the RouteTrust team, an organization with a history of disruptive toll-free routing optimization- leveraging powerful and intuitive tools. The new products being rolled out will challenge the landscape of traditional telecom operations.” Chris Crites, Dir of Operations
“Chris brings a wealth of knowledge, not just around telecommunications but technology in general. His wide range of experience will allow him to jump in and make an immediate impact on both the operations and product development fronts.” David Shifley, CTO
About RouteTrust
RouteTrust offers a technology ecosystem designed to automate and simplify telecom operations. RouteTrust specializes in automating repetitive functions, simplifying complex tasks, customizing user capabilities to match business practices, and providing actionable insight for faster decision making. Whether you need call processing, data management and data mining, or API consolidation, the RouteTrust team makes systems that make a difference.
