Brown Surgical Associates Launches Comprehensive Hernia Center, First in Hernia Surgery for Southern New England
Team of experienced surgeons offering the most advanced robotic and minimally invasive surgical techniques for hernia repair
According to the National Center for Health Statistics, more than five million people in the United States suffer from a hernia, yet only about 15% of them seek medical help every year. Hoping to change that and better serve people suffering in pain from this common, yet complex condition, Brown Surgical Associates is proud to announce the creation of the Comprehensive Hernia Center.
— Dr. William Cioffi, president of Brown Surgical Associates
Not all hernia repairs are created equal. While some are fairly routine, others are incredibly complicated. The Comprehensive Hernia Center, with its team of experienced, world-class surgeons, is equipped to provide the people of Southern New England access to cutting-edge technology and techniques - including open, minimally invasive, robot-assisted, and laparoscopic procedures. Many of these procedures allow for much smaller incisions, less blood loss, less pain, reduced need for narcotic medication, and quicker recovery.
In addition, the Comprehensive Hernia Center - which is made up of surgeons who have completed thousands of hernia procedures - incorporates a team approach to hernia repair. For complex cases, surgeons collaborate to determine the best approach for the individual patient. This cooperation allows Brown Surgical Associates to take cases others have deemed inoperable.
“It’s our mission to be there for patients who need help, including those with complex cases who may have been denied surgery by other practices or told repair is not possible. We want to give them the opportunity to get back to normal, living a pain-free life,” said Dr. William Cioffi, president of Brown Surgical Associates. “Our surgeons have the expertise - coming from different areas of the country, different kinds of training, different approaches - thus allowing us to offer something that has never been offered in Rhode Island.”
For more information about the Comprehensive Hernia Center at Brown Surgical Associates or to schedule an appointment, patients can call 401-553-8330.
About Brown Surgical Associates
With more than 50 surgeons on staff and 13 office locations across Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts, Brown Surgical Associates is the region's largest multidisciplinary surgical group. All of our surgeons are on the teaching faculty of the Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University. One of six medical practices that comprise Brown Physicians Inc., Brown Surgical Associates offers consultative, diagnostic, and therapeutic services to both outpatient and inpatients for all surgical disorders from pediatric surgery through adult specialized services. Brown Surgical Associates encompasses a variety of specialties that include, bariatric, breast, endocrine, colorectal, general, hepatobiliary, pediatric, surgical oncology, thoracic, transplant surgery, and vascular surgery.
