Deirdre Gilbert is Racing Against the Clock to Reach 83,000 Signatures in 75 Days
Texas Voters are fighting back against a restrictive election code that they say burdens them and their right to vote.
It is essential that Texans have the option of choosing their own candidates. If you did not vote in the 2022 primaries and you are a registered voter, please sign the Independent Petition Request.”HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Texas Voters are fighting back against a restrictive election code that they say burdens them and their right to vote. In July 2019, Texas voters, candidates, and minor political parties filed a federal lawsuit in Austin alleging that the Texas Election Code violates their First and Fourteenth Amendment rights and imposes discriminatory and severely burdensome requirements.
— Deirdre Gilbert, Running for Texas Governor
The filing of that lawsuit headed by Oliver Hall of the Center of Competitive Democracy challenged the impact of obtaining handwritten voter signatures that must be submitted on paper nomination petitions in a limited amount of time.
Independent Candidates are the only group that has to overcome the hurdle of collecting 83,000-plus valid signatures, with no options to pay a filing fee or collect the minimum of 5,000 that Republicans, Democrats, and Write-In candidates have the opportunity to do.
It is essential that Texans have the option of choosing their own candidates, and the time is NOW. If you did not vote in the 2022 primaries and you are a registered voter, and you want to help Deirdre Gilbert get on the ballot in November, please sign the Independent Petition Request so that the team can schedule a date and time to come by and physically get a physical signature at https://bit.ly/YourSigMatters.
About Deirdre Gilbert
Gilbert is an African American woman who has worked tirelessly in her community and is simply fed up with the shenanigans of the political atmosphere. She's worked on the denial of voting rights in local elections within Missouri City and MUD District issues. She has spoken before the Texas Legislature and U.S. Congress in Washington D.C on civil rights. Gilbert has helped shape legislation regarding whistleblowers, medical malpractice, and education. Deirdre Gilbert is not afraid of a battle and is willing to speak up for those who cannot speak for themselves.
The core of Gilbert's message is Justice for All. To connect with Gilbert, visit her online at https://gilbert4gov.com; they can go to https://deirdre-gilbert.com or https://nmmaa.org. Gilbert can also be followed on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and LinkedIn.
