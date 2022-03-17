Audio: The Missouri Senate Minute for March 17

JEFFERSON CITY — Senate Bill 647 is a proposal that would establish a grievance process for parents and guardians of elementary and secondary school students. Senate Bills 698 & 639 would modify provisions relating to MO HealthNet services for pregnant and postpartum women.
