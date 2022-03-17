LF Edge Governing Board Re-Elects Cole Crawford for 4th Term
Founder and CEO of Vapor IO to serve 4th term on LF Edge Governing Board
LF Edge is one of the best places for companies large and small to collaborate, coordinate and push our industry forward.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vapor IO, creators of the Kinetic Grid™ platform for intelligent edge-to-edge colocation, exchange, and networking services, announced today that Cole Crawford, founder and CEO of Vapor IO, has been re-elected as a General Member Board Representative to serve on the Linux Foundation’s LF Edge project for a fourth term. LF Edge is an umbrella organization within the Linux Foundation that creates an open, interoperable framework for edge computing independent of hardware, silicon, cloud or operating system.
“Edge computing has moved from an emergent, early-stage technology to become a standard part of the next-generation Internet. I’m thrilled to continue working with the Linux Foundation to standardize and accelerate the open source community’s participation in the evolution edge and help commercialize those technologies through complementary organizations like the Open Grid Alliance,” said Cole Crawford, founder and CEO of Vapor IO. “LF Edge is one of the best places for companies large and small to collaborate, coordinate and push our industry forward.”
Crawford and Vapor IO will continue to provide leadership and guidance to LF Edge projects, most notably contributing to the annual State of the Edge industry report. Crawford was first elected to the LF Edge Governing Board in 2019, as a founding General Board Member. Crawford also serves as a founding board member of the Open Grid Alliance, an organization that is focused on accelerating commercially-viable edge-to-core technologies.
Building an Open Source Framework for the Edge
By bringing together industry leaders, LF Edge is creating a common framework for hardware and software standards, as well as best practices critical to sustaining current and future generations of IoT and edge devices. LF Edge is fostering collaboration and innovation across multiple industries including industrial manufacturing, cities and government, energy, transportation, retail, home and building automation, automotive, logistics and health care — all of which stand to be transformed by edge computing.
About Vapor IO
Vapor IO is developing the largest nationwide edge-to-edge networking, colocation and interconnection platform capable of supporting the most demanding low-latency workloads at the edge of the wireless and wireline access networks. The company’s Kinetic Grid platform combines multi-tenant colocation with software-defined interconnection and high-speed networking. The company’s technologies deliver the most flexible, highly-distributed edge infrastructure at the edge of the wireless network. Vapor IO has deployed its Kinetic Edge services in Chicago, Atlanta, Dallas and Pittsburgh, and is actively deploying in 36 US markets. Follow @VaporIO on Twitter.
Vapor, Kinetic Edge, Kinetic Grid and Kinetic Edge Exchange are registered trademarks or trademarks of Vapor IO, Inc.
