Join WITHN on Their Journey with ‘The Silence’

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Los Angeles based group, WITHN, is here with their brand new single, 'The Silence.' The song is a beautiful mix of crisp production and artful lyricism. Made up of members Santiago Orozco (Vocals, Guitar), Jamie Shadowlight (Violin), and Kerry Rhodes (Vocals, Songwriting), this band is a combination of immense talent. They also collaborated with YVNG Foreign to bring this song to life. 'The Silence' has a strong Hip Hop influence, which is a genre of creation that WITHN is newly exploring for themselves. Listeners will be able to experience this song on March 18th.

"It's about getting to know yourself, finding yourself," says singer and songwriter Santiago Orozco, a Bogotá, Colombia native who has spent the last decade discovering himself living in coastal Southern California and on the road. "Who you are? What is your purpose?" ​ In 2015, Orozco relocated from San Diego to Los Angeles and, two years later, revived his award-winning outfit, Todo Mundo - voted Best World Music group at 2011, 2014, & 2015 San Diego Music Awards, winner of NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert Contest in 2015, and recognized by the City of San Diego's Commission for Human Relations in 2014 for spreading diversity through music - in an evolved and reinvigorated incarnation: WITHN.

Welcoming fresh perspectives and replenished insight, Orozco embraced the unknown by experimenting with new structures, styles, and instrumentation. What he discovered was a transformed appreciation for the healing power of music and the human connection that binds us together through shared experience.

Incorporating electronic elements into his well-established acoustic guitar sound, WITHN draws inspiration from house rhythms, Caribbean moods, Spanish Rumba, Reggae, Brazilian, Balkan, and Middle Eastern grooves while maintaining a solid foundation of relatable music meant to be experienced live and in person. It also sees Orozco, for the first time, singing entirely in English a decision he made to better connect with his audience in person and through Within’s 2018 album, Colors + Moments.

This new song is just the beginning of what WITHN will be sharing with the world this year. The new song will be available anywhere you listen to music on March 18th. Be sure to keep up with all of their new and upcoming projects on their website!