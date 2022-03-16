2022-03-16 11:51:03.047 $77,777 Scratchers Prize Won In Overland

Submit Release
A $77,777 prize in the Missouri Lottery’s “Hot 7s” Scratchers game was recently won on a ticket purchased at 7-Eleven, 11202 Midland Blvd., in Overland. This is the first $77,777 prize to be claimed in the game.

Hot 7s” became available to players on Feb. 28, and since then more than $4.8 million in prizes have been claimed from all prize levels, including one $777,777 top prize. There are more than $29.8 million in unclaimed prizes in the game, including another $777,777 top prize and five other $77,777 prizes.

In the last fiscal year, players in St. Louis County won more than $205.8 million in Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers in the county received more than $19.8 million in commissions and bonuses, and an additional $39.9 million in Lottery proceeds supported educational programs in the county. For a detailed list of programs that benefitted, visit MOLottery.com.

