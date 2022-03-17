Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Washington Announces $6.8 Million Gift from MacKenzie Scott
Donation part of significant $281 million investment in Boys & Girls Clubs around the countryWASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Washington announced a gift of $6.8 million from MacKenzie Scott. This significant support is part of a larger collective gift of $281
million to 62 local Boys & Girls Clubs and Boys & Girls Clubs of America, one of the largest individual donations in the organization’s 160-year history.
As one of the nation’s largest youth-serving organizations, Boys & Girls Clubs play a significant role in the lives of more than 4 million young people each year. More than 4,700 locations anchored in communities across the country create life-enhancing opportunities for kids and teens to thrive – providing safe places, caring mentors and essential skill-building after school and during the summer.
Boys & Girls Clubs are built with a foundation of inclusion and a sense of belonging, offering ways for youth to achieve their full potential in a safe environment while having fun. Clubs offer homework help, STEM learning, sports and recreation, the arts, life-enhancing leadership opportunities and more.
“This transformational gift will make such an incredible impact on our Clubs and the kids we serve. We are extremely appreciative to MacKenzie Scott for viewing Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Washington as an organization and mission worthy of such an investment,” said Gabrielle Webster, President & CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Washington. “The work that we do is so vital to our community, and her gift enables us to continue to do more, provide more and serve more.”
“It’s an historic moment for our organization and the Clubs that received MacKenzie Scott’s significant support,” said Jim Clark, president and CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of America. “We know now, more than ever, that with the right support system, positive mentorship and opportunities, kids can thrive. Thanks to this generous gift, Boys & Girls Clubs can continue to reach even more youth, as we support millions of kids and teens on their journeys to great futures.”
Today, young people face an unprecedented number of obstacles to their success and wellbeing. Studies show that a lack of access to technology, positive mentors and guidance, food insecurity and other critical factors can cause long-term setbacks and trauma for millions of young people.
Regionally, this 136-year old organization delivers a wide range of educational programming, and this is the result: 98% of Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Washington’s teens graduate high school on time, 95% of seniors consistently continue on to college every year; and 65% state that Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Washington saved their life.
Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Washington does whatever it takes to help kids, families and communities close the opportunity gap, ensuring young people have access to experiences that change their lives for the better.
To learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Washington and to support kids and teens around the Washington DC, Maryland and Virginia region, please visit bgcgw.org
ABOUT BGCGW
Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Washington is a 136-year old non-profit and one of the largest affiliates of
Boys & Girls Clubs of America. Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Washington is a leader in youth
development serving over 21,000 children and youth annually across Washington, Maryland and
Virginia.
Our mission is to help boys and girls of all backgrounds, especially those who need it most, build
confidence, develop character and acquire the skills needed to become productive, civic-minded,
responsible adults.
https://bgcgw.org/
