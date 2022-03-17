SAVI and LG Join Forces to Bring Revolutionary AV Solution to Bars and Restaurants
Showcased at Bar & Restaurant Expo, SAVI Canvas and LG webOS™ deliver innovative guest experiences for a fraction of the time and cost
SAVI Canvas and LG’s webOS smart platform enable bars and restaurants to leverage their displays for more than just TV.”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SAVI Controls, designer and manufacturer of commercial AV control and automation systems, is working with commercial display innovator LG Business Solutions USA to exhibit the power of SAVI Canvas on LG webOS displays during the 2022 Bar & Restaurant Expo, March 21-23, at the Las Vegas Convention Center. The Bar and Restaurant Expo features an interactive exhibit hall, trend-setting technology, and revolutionary products for the industry. On display in booth #927, the SAVI solution with LG provides businesses and their customers with an unparalleled video distribution experience while reducing system cost, cabling and complexity.
“SAVI Canvas and LG’s webOS smart platform enable bars and restaurants to leverage their displays for more than just TV. With SAVI and LG, you can now control, manage and deliver custom content to each display via a single network cable, creating one-of-a-kind, cost-efficient solutions,” said SAVI CEO John Dorsey.
"A Certified webOS Partner since 2017, SAVI is known for their groundbreaking technology and their commitment to a superb customer experience," explained LG Account Manager Dave Boerlin. “The webOS and Canvas solution gives business owners intuitive tools to deliver innovative guest experiences with excellent graphics, functionality and reliability. The best part? All of these features come standard."
Accessible from any device with a modern web browser, SAVI Canvas offers built-in video walls, tiling, and flexible layouts for content like live TV, video, menus, ads, specials, announcements, custom graphics, and more – all without the added expense of a complicated digital signage solution. Additionally, SAVI requires virtually no employee training, saving business owners even more time and money.
About SAVI Controls
Established in 2011, SAVI Controls is revolutionizing commercial AV with a thoughtfully designed, full-scale AV control and automation solution focused on delivering immersive experiences to the end-user and their customers. SAVI believes that creating world-class experiences should be simple, with programming taking just hours, not weeks. SAVI has developed a powerful hardware line and user interface software that streamline programming, installation, and expense; making it easy for integrators to create new and unique experiences with lighting, audio, digital signage, and video displays for entertainment and sporting venues, hospitality, corporate offices, bars, and restaurants. Built by a team with deep commercial AV expertise, SAVI’s hardware, operating system, and UI software are available through dealers. For more information, visit www.hellosavi.com
