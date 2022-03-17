Canadian Folk Singer-Songwriter Alex Krawczyk Releases Cathartic Debut Album "Le Olam"

The 11-track collection was written after the traumatic loss of her parents. Dione Taylor is featured on one track.

This album was recorded safely during the pandemic, with all of the artists recording individually, yet it has come together beautifully, and I am truly grateful...” — Alex Krawczyk

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To know Toronto’s Alex Krawczyk, is to know that she is a person of few words. Preferring to let her music do the talking, she is speaking volumes on her first album, “Le Olam” (February 2022.) With comparisons to Adele, LeeAnn Rimes, Susan Tedeschi and Bonnie Raitt, Alex’s organic blend of folk, pop, country and blues is already starting to turn heads in the music world, beginning with songs like “There Will Be Light.” In fact, Tonic Grain noted, “Alex Krawczyk created a gorgeous, soothing composition that encompasses tenderness.”

Alex began writing songs for “Le Olam” as a way of healing from the traumatic loss of her parents. Penning songs like “Remember,” “Better Days,” and the aforementioned “There Will Be Light” proved not only cathartic for Krawczyk, but they also provided hope for her friends. One was quoted as saying that Alex’s songs were “healing my soul.”

It’s with the help of her friends, namely songwriter Robbie Roth and Canadian vocalist Dione Taylor, that “Le Olam” came to fruition. Alex says, “I worked with Robbie Roth on this album. We have been writing songs together since 2019 and recorded the album during the pandemic in 2020 and 2021. This album was recorded safely during the pandemic, with all of the artists recording individually, yet it has come together beautifully, and I am truly grateful for the many talented artists who were involved, including Dione Taylor, who is a very gifted Canadian singer.”

When she’s not working on her music, Alex devotes much of her time to working with charitable initiatives in her community. Don’t look for Alex to take the stage for live performances any time soon, tho. Preferring to stay out of the limelight, she continues to write and record new music, continuing to share her journey of hope and healing through song.

http://www.facebook.com/alexkrawczykofficial

https://open.spotify.com/artist/0jAgaYDFqR90Yd35VHWApE?si=cd32e42546c64e0d