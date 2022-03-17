The Urban Network and Music Industry Quarterly Reemerge
The R&B Summit and Conference is Slated to Return Along With Three (3) Quarterly Magazine Issues in 2022.LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, March 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Urban Network and Music Industry Quarterly (MIQ) magazine, among the most respected and long-running industry conferences and print trade publications, have regrouped and rebranded to service the music community once again.
The announcement was made by David A. Mitchell, Publisher of MIQ, and President of The Urban Network, and Lindsay Guión, President of MIQ, Chairman and CEO of The Urban Network, and Founder of Guión Partners.
“We are very excited about this new, rebranded venture,” said Guión. “Both The Urban Network and MIQ are legacy brands that remain relevant. MIQ will continue to keep its readers informed about important topics and issues in the music industry. It will include more visual content and offer more interviews with influencers, high-ranking executives, and music creatives.”
Guión continued, “During its first year back, The Urban Network will stay true to its name by organizing networking events, namely an R&B Summit and Conference scheduled for the Fall. One of The Urban Network’s objectives is to quickly become a full-service brand that caters to the entertainment business and is relevant from a cultural and lifestyle perspective—fashion, film, television, sports, and more.”
This is a return to the fold for Mitchell, who said, “The past year has been quite challenging for me. I’ve dealt with some personal health challenges. I was a full-time caregiver and lost my mother. Sometimes life throws you a curveball, and you have to put things on hold. I’m excited to partner up with Lindsay and venture into this new era for both The Urban Network and Music Industry Quarterly.”
MIQ’s editorial calendar has print issues slated for June (Black Music Month edition), September (R&B Summit edition), and December (annual songwriter/producer and music publisher edition).
The Urban Network was launched in 1988, primarily as a music trade magazine and conference. Under its presidents, the late Jerry Boulding and Miller London, the brand was a dominant and well-supported platform, sponsored and endorsed by major and independent record companies, urban radio and retail, publishing companies, DJs, A&Rs, artist managers, attorneys, and numerous industry insiders. Thanks to Arthur Mitchell, the conference continued to run under the banner of The Urban Network Digital until 2018. Mitchell launched MIQ back in 2009, picking up where The Urban Network publication left off. Over his 35-year music industry tenure, he has interviewed hundreds of the industry’s most important figures, including Jon Platt, L. A. Reid, Cathy Hughes, Erykah Badu, Stevie Wonder, LL Cool J, HER, and Kendrick Lamar.
Lindsay is the Founder and CEO of Guión Partners. The company works hand in hand and in conjunction with high-profile clients from the sports, music, and entertainment industries. Having completed his academia at Columbia, Georgetown and Harvard University, Lindsay has worked with several well-known artists and producers over the span of his professional career. This includes; Rich Harrison, producer for Beyoncé and Destiny’s Child, and artists like D’Angelo, Ginuwine and Mya, among others. In addition to working with artists, Lindsay also participated in the creation of movies and soundtracks. His first project was a film named Posse, in 1993, with artists like the Neville Brothers and Tone Loc. Furthermore, his second film was the HBO movie Bessie, in 2015, with Queen Latifah as legendary blues singer Bessie Smith. Finally, Lindsay is currently in the releasing stage for a soundtrack and short musical film entitled, Therapy, which has spawned several lines of merchandise and won numerous film festival awards. As a result of his immense success, Lindsay was recently appointed as Chairman and CEO of The Urban Network.
Founded in 2005, Guión Partners is a representation entity created by music industry executive Lindsay Guión to act as a global, 360-degree representation firm. With over 20 years of experience in the music industry, Guión has worked with all sorts of artists and individuals, such as D’Angelo, Ginuwine, Mya, singer-songwriter Charles Hilton, Jr. aka CJ Hilton, and producer Rich Harrison, to name a few. Guión Partners’ recent projects include the management and oversight of the soundtrack for the multi-award-winning short film Therapy (Sony).
