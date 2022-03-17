6th World Wellness Weekend: a Global Catalyst To Live Well Together

Poster 6th World Wellness Weekend LIVING WELL TOGETHER Logo 6th World Wellness Weekend Photo Jean-Guy de Gabriac

Sept 16-17-18, 2022 4,000 venues in 140 countries on wellmap.org will offer fun, free, inclusive group activities and classes to millions of people.

There is no nobler purpose in life, than to empower people to become the best version of themselves and then reach out to support others.” — Jean-Guy de Gabriac

BRUSSELS, BELGIQUE, March 17, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 6th edition will start on Friday 16 Sept 2022 at sunrise in Fiji, until sunset Sunday 18 in Hawaii. Over 4,000 participating venues in 140 countries will be geolocated on the World Wellness Map www.wellmap.org for millions of people to find fun, free, inclusive group activities, classes or workshops nearby.In alignment with the UNITED NATIONS since 2017, World Wellness Weekend (WWW) is supporting SDG 3 "Good Health and Well-being for All" through 5 Pillars of Wellness: Sleep & Creativity, Nutrition & Immunity, Movement & Vitality, Mindfulness & Serenity, Sense of purpose & Solidarity.During the Covid pandemic, the focus was on boosting VITALITY, SERENITY, RESILIENCY and IMMUNITY. The dramatic events in Beirut, Myanmar, and now Ukraine place SOLIDARITY on the forefront and the necessity of "LIVING WELL TOGETHER".Millions of wellness seekers and active travelers are encouraged to team up with a friend ("Wellness Buddy"), family or colleagues to set a specific goal to be "fitter together" and, once achieved, to support the association of their choice in order turn the miles on their pedometer into money. People running on treadmills, walking to work, jogging, cycling or hiking for fun and health, will support those who walk for days to flee war and devastation, leaving everything behind, praying that hope and help is on the way.WWW is not just a week-end with free activities, each year, before the September equinox. We are a year-round movement and a vibrant network of professionals motivated by making a difference in fitness, mindfulness, well-being, beauty, hospitality, and tourism. We share international best practices to elevate guest experience and drive more clients into spas, clubs, hotels with meaningful activities to enhance healthy lifestyles with a Sense of Purpose.This would not be possible without the outstanding contribution of 117 volunteers around the globe (WWW Ambassadors and Coordinators) and long-lasting collaboration with leading professional federations like ISPA, IHRSA, CIDESCO, Wellness Tourism Association, Asociacion Americana de Spa, Leading Spas of Canada, Sustainable Spa Association, International Sport Network Organization, International Massage Association, International Sauna Association.We would like to salute especially the strategic partnership with CENTRED Wellness Travel App, connected to 57 million active travelers; and the outstanding support of Val di Fiemme, Biologique Recherche, WellnessLiving, Immunocologie, mindbody, bbspa, BC Softwear, Tip Touch and Vagheggi.DOWNLOAD THE FULL PRESS RELEASE with COUNTRY UPDATES: https://world-wellness-weekend.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/PRESS-RELEASE-6th-World-Wellness-Weekend-17-March-2022.pdf FREE REGISTRATION & INFO: www.wellmap.org (18 languages, now with Polish and Japanese)FOUNDER: Jean-Guy de GABRIAC info@weekend-wellness.com#WorldWellnessWeekend #WellnessForAll #WellnessByAll #WellnessBeyondBorders @worldwellnessweekend

