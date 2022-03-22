InVision Communications Announces ESOP’s Board of Directors
Board features agency veterans, leaders of industry
In addition to their critical governance role, the board members will lend their industry insights and visionary leadership to InVision.”WALNUT CREEK, CA, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After launching an Employee Stock Ownership Plan and becoming 100 percent employee-owned earlier this year, InVision Communications today introduced the agency’s new board of directors.
— Drew Hagen, Co-founder and Chief Culture Officer
InVision’s co-founders, CEO Rod Mickels and Chief Culture Officer Drew Hagen are joined on the new board by former Genomic Health Chairman of the Board, CEO, and President Kim Popovits; Observe, Inc. CEO Jeremy Burton; and former InVision COO Mike Hagan.
“In addition to their critical governance role, the board members will lend their industry insights and visionary leadership to InVision,” Hagen said. “They understand InVision’s unique value in the market and will help guide our strategic growth.”
Popovits spent two decades at the helm of Genomic Health, revolutionizing the treatment of cancer through genomic-based diagnostic tests. Previously, she led marketing and sales at Genentech, where she successfully commercialized 14 new therapies in 15 years. A results-driven communications expert, she also brings to InVision a track record driving growth in emerging markets.
A 20-year veteran of the IT industry, Burton previously served as executive vice president for marketing and corporate development at Dell Technologies. His leadership in the high-tech space will help InVision scale its largest vertical.
In Hagan’s 13-year tenure on staff at InVision, he improved businesses processes, operational efficiencies, and the bottom line, while also being a cultural beacon. Prior to InVision, he was Oracle’s vice president of worldwide operations.
“In addition to their professional expertise, all three of our new board members’ personal values hew closely to those of our agency,” Hagen said. “They will empower us to do increasingly great work, while also doing good for the world and having some fun along the way.”
The board of directors will be supported by an advisory board comprising four InVision leaders: Chris Dalton, EVP, Client Services and Corporate Development; Jill Tanner, EVP, Engagement Solutions and Marketing; Renee Miller, EVP, Talent; and JoAnn Webster, SVP, Finance. The advisory board will serve as a bridge between the board of directors and the staff, while preserving the integrity of the agency’s employee-driven culture.
About InVision Communications
Competing for attention is challenging, but InVision can help. As a full-service audience engagement agency, we move people to action through connected experiences and integrated communications that are anchored in strategy, creativity, and technology. We know audience attention is limited, so our stories go straight to the heart of what matters. Founded in 1991, InVision is headquartered in the SF Bay Area, with offices also in New York and Chicago.
Leigh Long
InVision Communication
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other