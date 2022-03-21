Attend the 2022 CIRSx Annual Conference: An immersive two-day experience exploring emerging trends for treating CIRS

2022 CIRSx Annual Conference

This two-part event includes conference access, either in-person or virtual, and free enrollment in CIRSx Professional Tier Subscription

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CIRSx, in partnership with SurvivingMold, announces the opening of their annual conference registration, which will be hosted on April 28 through May 1, 2022 at the sophisticated Sonesta Fort Lauderdale Hotel in Fort Lauderdale, FL. The two-part event includes access to a three-day conference experience, either in-person or virtual, as well as free enrollment in CIRSx Professional Tier Subscription, which is valued at $900 and includes complimentary attendance to four special events throughout the year and access to CIRSx online education portal and robust healthcare provider database; all specific to Chronic Inflammatory Response Syndrome (CIRS).

“We are excited to expand our conference offering from our traditional presentation of expert speakers, practicing in the area chronic and inflammatory illnesses and hazardous environmental remediation, to an inclusive program that aligns more closely with our comprehensive solution for CIRS education, training and remediation,” offered Dr. Scott McMahon, CIRSx Founder, conference speaker, and practicing physician with Whole World Healthcare.

The 2022 CIRSx Conference brings together more than 100 physicians, environmental experts, and patients to share best practices and new ways to address the challenges of treating CIRS. Conference attendees will not only hear about emerging trends and best practices for treating mold-related illnesses; they can also expect to build connections and relationships with leaders in the medical and environmental industries and continue learning throughout the year from downloadable and actionable take-aways.

“Surviving mold begins with knowledge and continues with understanding, but does not succeed without compassion, which is why I am excited to co-host the 2022 CIRSx Conference and join the hundreds of health advocates and environmental professionals working to mitigate and treat mold illnesses, while providing help and hope to those suffering,” explains Dr. Ritchie Shoemaker, author of Surviving Mold and recognized leader in patient care, research and education in the field of biotoxin related illness.

CIRSx 2022 Conference Schedule:

• Optional Pre-Conference Workshops (in-person): 8AM – 5PM, April 28, 2022

• Welcome Reception & Exhibits (in-person): 6PM – 8PM, April 28, 2022

• Conference (in-person/live stream): 8AM to 5PM, April 29 & 30, 2022 and 8AM to Noon, May 1, 2022

To learn more about this year’s CIRSx conference, see a complete list of event speakers, download the full three-day event schedule, and to register as a conference participant, visit CIRSx.com/2022conference. To stay connected and up to date on new event details and engagement at the event, use #CIRSX2022.

About CIRSx

Founded in 2021, CIRSx was established to provide science-based training, education, and awareness to environmental and medical professionals treating Chronic Inflammatory Response Syndrome (CIRS) patients. The organization provides comprehensive solution for CIRS education, training and remediation through online education, events, and certification programs. To learn more visit CIRSx.com.