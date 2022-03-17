New Guide Helps Global Brands and Marketing Agencies Address Key Factors impacting Performance Marketing in 2022

Adapt, a Welocalize company, shares the most important trends across seven performance marketing disciplines, including paid social and web analytics.

NEW YORK, NY, USA, March 17, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- It’s a customer-centric world, people value their online privacy, greater importance is placed on user experience, Gen Z and Millennials prefer different social networks, and consumers demand better web accessibility. More than ever, performance marketing is critical in reaching out to customers worldwide and standing out from the competition. However, for marketers, it’s becoming increasingly challenging to keep up.To help global brands and marketing agencies understand the key factors impacting performance marketing and how to integrate each into their global strategy, Adapt, a Welocalize company , has produced a complimentary resource, “ Performance Marketing: The Next 12 Months .”“Search engines and social media algorithms are continually evolving, digital advertising is getting more complex, and analytics, measurement tools, and methodologies are changing,” comments Jon Greenhalgh, Managing Director at Adapt. “The speed at which the market is changing offers enormous opportunity for brands and agencies to take the lead. This guide shares the methods and trends marketers need to be aware of in order to tackle rapidly changing consumer behavior and expectations.”Key insights and takeaways from the guide include seven major game-changing trends and how to incorporate them into a comprehensive performance marketing strategy.- Paid search: Integration of first-party data into Google ads- Data: Implementing unified marketing measurement (UMM)- SEO: Changes in Google’s algorithm- Programmatic: Wider adoption of connected TV- Paid social: Growing dominance of TikTok- Web analytics: Adoption of Google Analytics 4 (GA4)- Conversion optimization: Shift to a more accessible webDownload the guide, which focuses on the single most important trend from each of the seven performance marketing disciplines, here. About Adapt, a Welocalize companyAdapt is a multilingual digital performance marketing agency helping brands expand their global reach across markets and platforms in more than 250 languages. Its parent company, Welocalize, is one of the world’s 10 largest localization providers. Increasing demands for an integrated approach between marketing and localization, Adapt assists brands through the cultural adaption of content across digital channels. Its digital performance marketing services encompass paid search, SEO, programmatic, paid social, content marketing, conversion optimization, and web analytics. adaptworldwide.com, welocalize.com