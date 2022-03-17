CCC-L inmate death

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE (22-14)

CONTACT Laura Strimple, Chief of Staff

OFFICE 402-479-5713 | laura.strimple@nebraska.gov

March 15, 2022 (Lincoln, Neb.) – Daniel Gondringer #41354, age 51, died the evening of March 14, 2022 at a hospital in Lincoln. He was incarcerated at the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln (CCC-L).

Gondringer’s sentence started September 21, 1990. He was serving a sentence of 33 years and four months to life for charges out of Platte County including second degree murder, kidnapping and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.

While the cause of death has not yet been determined, Gondringer was being treated for a medical condition. As is the case whenever an inmate dies in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS), a grand jury will conduct an investigation.

###