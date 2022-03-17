Lee Wilson Releases Fourth Book ‘Was Jesus Married?’ Sourcing New Testament
This book will show evidence that Jesus was married from the New Testament, but it’s important to note that Jesus being married does not question or diminish his divinity.”NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lee Wilson, a well-known relationship and marriage coach, authored his fourth book titled “Was Jesus Married?” citing scripture evidence from The Bible’s New Testament that Jesus Christ was married despite the long-held Christian belief that Jesus was single.
On the first day of its release, “Was Jesus Married?” ranked among Amazon’s Top 50 in the category Christian Bible History and Culture, ending up at number 17 at the day’s end.
“The claim that Jesus was married has equal footing with the claim that he was single,” said Wilson. “This book will show you evidence that Jesus was married from the New Testament, but it’s important to note that Jesus being married does not question or diminish his divinity.”
Wilson details the motive behind the portrayal of an unmarried Jesus that has been traditionally ingrained by Christian teachings and leaders and passed on to believers in this 215-page hardcover book published by Grace Centered Books.
“Lee Wilson brings the historical Jesus into focus on a matter whose time has come with eye-opening information that skeptics should consider before forming an opinion,” stated Vincent Mallozzi from the New York Times in a review of “Was Jesus Married?”
Pepperdine University’s James Russell Lingerfelt, master of theology, stated the book is strongly sourced and researched in his review, that Wilson is among the first mainstream Christians to take an unbiased look on the subject.
“Strongly sourced and researched, Wilson has created something eye-opening, being one of the first mainstream Christians to take an unbiased look at the long-held presumption that Jesus was not married,” Russell stated. “ I challenge you to read this book and try to see Jesus the same way you saw him before!"
About Lee Wilson:
Lee Wilson is a relationship coach with 20 years of experience and four-time author. He has been interviewed by the New York Times, USA Today, Cosmopolitan Magazine, Men's Health, Bravo TV, and others. Lee has ghostwritten on behalf of well-known authors and individuals for major publications including books, magazines and newspapers. He has written reference, fiction, film and educational material in addition to consulting with authors, political candidates, television networks, celebrities, SAG films, and professional athletic teams. Lee is a Grace Centered Books author who majored in Bible at Freed-Hardeman University before transferring to a theology major at Trevecca Nazarene University, both in Tennessee.
