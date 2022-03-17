ENDEGS recognized as TOP 100 innovator 2022
Mobile emissions treatment supplier one of the most innovative German medium-sized companies for the second year in a row
The entire ENDEGS team is proud to be among the TOP 100 innovators for the second year in a row. The renewed award confirms that we will continue to focus on innovation in our company in the future”PFöRRING, GERMANY, March 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ENDEGS GmbH, an expert in industrial emissions reduction, has received the TOP 100 seal 2022. This awards honors particularly innovative medium-sized companies. ENDEGS was recognized as TOP 100 innovator 2022 in size class A (up to 50 employees). Science journalist Ranga Yogeshwar, the mentor of the competition, will personally congratulate ENDEGS on June 24.
— Kai Sievers
The TOP 100 award is based on a scientific selection process led by innovation researcher Prof. Dr. Nikolaus Franke. The researcher and his team have high standards for the participants and evaluate the innovation potential of organizations in five categories: innovation success, innovation climate, innovative processes and organization, external orientation / open innovation, and innovation promoting top management. Overall, the jury examines the participating companies in these categories based on more than 100 test criteria.
ENDEGS is recognized as a top innovator for the second year in a row
“To what extent is a company focused on innovation? How consistently do its structures follow this goal? At TOP 100, we examine that”, say Prof. Dr. Nikolaus Franke, the scientific director of the competition. “The most innovative companies receive the seal. It shows that they are excellently prepared for future challenges.”
Innovation from management to mobile degassing
ENDEGS specializes in the mobile emissions control of tanks, vessels and ships. The company places particular emphasis on ensuring that no hazardous vapors or gases are released into the air during the degassing process. In 2008, ENDEGS developed the world’s first trailer-mounted, autonomously operated and fully equipped mobile vapor combustion unit for burning gaseous pollutants. The company, based in Pförring, Germany, is an expert in treating all gaseous substances in hazard groups IIA, IIB and IIC and achieves a combustion rate of almost 100 %.
“Ongoing innovations are necessary to continuously reduce emissions and the global GHG footprint”, says Kai Sievers. “In numerous projects, we have burned volatile organic compounds (VOC) and hazardous air pollutants (HAP) with an emission reduction rate of more than 99.9 %.”
ENDEGS’ innovations for emissions and green house gas footprint reduction include the expansion of trailer-mounted incinerators: instead of 5 MW previously, incineration capacities of 10 and 20 MW are now possible. This allows ENDEGS to handle increasingly difficult products. ENDEGS also cooperates with Duisport, the port of Duisburg, in the environmentally friendly degassing of barges. Recently, the organization expanded to the seven Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries – Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates – and participated in major fairs of the industry such as ADIPEC and IKTVA. ENDEGS’ mobile emissions control is in line with Saudi Arabia and the Middle East’s environmental initiatives. ENDEGS developed its rental business in 2021 with the new remote-controlled ATEX Zone 0 robots as well as the atmospheric evaporators and cryotanks.
About ENDEGS:
Founded in 2007, family-owned ENDEGS offers technologies for safe, clean and sustainable degassing. ENDEGS developed the world’s first trailer-mounted and autonomously operated, fully equipped incinerator. Thus, the company became a pioneer for mobile emissions control. The vapor control technologies used in numerous projects burn volatile organic compounds and hazardous air pollutants at a combustion rate of nearly 100 %. The new ATEX Zone 0 robot as a rental service enables remote-controlled cleaning of storage tanks in the chemical, petrochemical, oil and gas industries.
