The US Army Reserve’s 75th Innovation Command announced to speak at Military Robotics and Autonomous Systems USA 2022

A senior representative from US Army Reserve’s 75th Innovation Command has been announced to speak at the event, in Arlington, Virginia, this June.

ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, USA, March 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Building on the success of the inaugural event in 2021, SMi Group is delighted to announce the return of the Military Robotics and Autonomous Systems USA Conference, taking place live and in-person at Hilton Arlington, in Virginia, on June 20th and 21st 2022.

SMi Group is delighted to introduce a new confirmed speaker for this year's Military Robotics and Autonomous Systems USA Conference - Major General Martin F. Klein, the Commanding General for the US Army Reserve’s 75th Innovation Command.

Major General Martin F. Klein assumed command of the 75th Innovation Command, headquartered in Houston, TX, on 7 August 2021. General Klein was born in Richmond, Virginia. He entered the U.S. Army upon graduation from Lenoir Rhyne University in 1991 and was commissioned in the Infantry.

Prior to his current assignment, General Klein served as Director, Army G-3/5/7, Strategic Operations, the Pentagon, from 2020 to 2021; Commanding General, Deployment Support Command in Birmingham, Alabama and Deputy Commander for Operations for the Military Surface Deployment and Distribution Command (SDDC) at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois from 2017-2020; Commander, Army Support Activity- Fort Dix and Deputy Commander, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey from 2016-2017; Executive Officer to the Chief of Army Reserve and Commanding General of the United States Army Reserve, the Pentagon, from 2014-2016.

Major General Martin F. Klein will be presenting on "Incorporation of RAS Capabilities into the Future Fighting Capacity of the U.S. Army Reserve", discussing:

• Overview of the current interests of the 75th in the field of RAS and AI

• Ensuring we keep pace with technological change

• How the 75th is supporting the Army Reserve and wider Futures Command Community with RAS capability integration

With contributions from a wide range of U.S. ground robotics teams and strategic leaders, delegates will receive unparalleled insight and access to the US military's ground robotics research and overall strategy.

The full agenda is available at www.roboticsautonomous-usa.com/PR1.

Military Robotics and Autonomous Systems USA

June 20th-21st, 2022

Arlington, Virginia, USA

