Ciesco advises Vespa Capital’s investment in health communications firm Cognite
M&A advisory firm Ciesco today announced its facilitation of an investment deal between Vespa Capital and healthcare strategy and communications firm Cognite.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- London: Specialist M&A advisory firm Ciesco has today announced its facilitation of an investment deal between Vespa Capital and healthcare strategy and communications firm Cognite.
Ciesco was the exclusive sell-side advisor behind the deal, finding in Vespa the financial heft, industry expertise and cultural synergy to take Cognite to the next level. Ciesco was selected based on its strong senior-level relationships with an extensive buyer network – including Private Equity firms, leading strategy consultants, advertising networks, financial and trade buyers, and specialist sector expertise.
A specialist bio-tech communications firm, Cognite is entering a new growth phase, with plans to expand to the US and Asia and to increase its capabilities as a leading healthcare communications agency. Cognite occupies a rapidly growing space in the market– biotech and specialist pharma. Growth in Cognite’s core area of expertise (rare disease) is estimated to be 11% per annum. Together, oncology and rare disease accounts for £1.6bn of the addressable market in 2021, forecast to grow to £2.6bn in 2025.
CEO and founder of Ciesco, Chris Sahota, said: “We’re proud to have worked with Vespa Capital and Cognite to facilitate this investment. This partnership between Vespa Capital and Cognite will enable Cognite to deliver a sustainable growth strategy within its existing locations as well as in new markets overseas, helping to expand its global presence.”
Amid high interest, Vespa was selected by Cognite based on Vespa’s experience of partnering with businesses related to the biopharmaceutical space and have assisted them with identifying and realising strong growth opportunities.
The transaction delivers a bespoke recapitalisation solution to the Cognite founders and senior management team, with Lee Hurley (CEO), Sean Cush (Chief Business Officer) and Mike Young (Non-executive Director) reinvesting a significant portion of their proceeds alongside Vespa Capital.
Founded in 2012, Cognite is a quality-leading independent healthcare strategy and communications agency specialising in rare and orphan diseases, with expertise in strategy, science, creative, content, digital and account services. Headquartered in London and with a presence in Switzerland, the company has a unique track-record in rare diseases and speciality medicine, and offers leading insights into strategic positioning and optimisation throughout the product lifecycle.
Lee Hurley, CEO of Cognite stated: “In Vespa we’ve found the partner we need to complement our expertise and culture as we scale up. Ciesco supplied critical intelligence and support in helping us chose a suitable investor from a range of superb candidates.”
About Ciesco – https://www.ciesco.com/
Ciesco is a leading specialist M&A firm with a focus on the technology, digital, media, and marketing sectors. Headquartered in London, with offices in Germany and France and operating globally, Ciesco offers a unique combination at partnership level of senior industry practitioners and sector specialist investment bankers. This enables an extensive network of contacts and strong relationships that reach into organisations worldwide at C-suite sponsor levels. Ciesco is well regarded in the market for its specialist advice derived from the deep understanding of the sector, industry and buyer landscape insights, and execution expertise.
