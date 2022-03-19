Nirmal Hospital COO Wins the Professional Excellence in Facilities Management & Workplace Management Award
Jatin Joshi wins the leadership award under "Professional Excellence in Facilities Management & Workplace Management"
Jatin Joshi, COO of Nirmal Hospital, bagged the leadership award under "Professional Excellence in Facilities & Workplace Management" at CE Worldwide.SURAT, GUJARAT, INDIA, March 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jatin Joshi, chief operating officer of Nirmal Hospital Surat, bagged the leadership award under "Professional Excellence in Facilities Management & Workplace Management" at an event held in Ahmedabad by CE worldwide. The event was held at Pride Plaza hotel on 16 February 2022 and was attended by distinguished dignitaries came from different parts of India.
Mr. Jatin Joshi has done his MBA in Marketing from Kings College of London and his other MBA in Operation & management from Indian School of Business Management. Mr. Jatin Joshi has 20 years of experience in the Health Care domain, Insurance, Mass Assurance, and Finance. He is a strategic planner with proficiency in streamlining processes, defining continuous improvement processes, accelerating employees’ strengths, and building powerful teams that can conquer obstacles.
In the past also, Mr. Joshi has been the recipient of many awards like - FMCE leadership awards, SKOTCH award, ELETS award, etc.
Established in the year 1992, Nirmal Hospital is a multispecialty hospital located in Surat. Nirmal Hospital has gained expertise in providing exceptional healthcare service over the last 30 years. Its Pediatric department is recognized as a level III intensive care unit by the national body. Nirmal Hospital also has a super specialty department of neonatology consisting of NEONATAL INTENSIVE CARE UNIT (NICU) which also got level II National Neonatology Forum ( NNF ) accreditation in the year 2005.
The hospital is involved in various philanthropic activities. They are regularly conducting free health check-up camps for under privilege people of the society.
Nirmal Hospital Pvt. Ltd.
