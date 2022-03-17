Kidney Cancer Drugs Market Increasingly Adopts Combination Therapy To Promote Cellular Biogenesis

Kidney Cancer Drugs Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Kidney Cancer Drugs Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Use of combination therapy is trending in the kidney (renal) cancer drugs market. Combination therapy combines the effects of various drugs thereby reducing the likelihood of cancer resistant cells from developing. The improved understanding about renal cancer causes and effects has led to the discovery of combination therapy. Under this treatment the drugs from vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF), which stimulate the protein in the blood are combined with inhibitors of mammalian target of rapamycin (mTor), which helps promote cellular biogenesis.

Rise in incidence of renal cancer acts as one of the major drivers of the global kidney cancer drugs market. Change in lifestyle of people, consumption of tobacco and unhealthy diet are some factors which contribute to the growth of these renal cancer cells. According to American Cancer Society Report, around 73,750 new cases of kidney (renal) cancer were diagnosed in the US in 2020. Thus, driving the kidney cancer drugs market growth.

Read more on the Global Kidney Cancer Drugs Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/kidney-cancer-drugs-global-market-report

The global kidney cancer drugs market size is expected to grow from $6.85 billion in 2021 to $7.40 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The global kidney cancer drug market is expected to reach $9.49 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.4%.

Major players covered in the global kidney cancer drugs industry are Bayer AG, Pfizer Inc, Novartis International AG, Exelixis Inc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ag, Genentech Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Active Biotech, Amgen, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Eisai, Roche, Cipla Limited, Onyx, Abbott Laboratories, Aveo Pharmaceuticals, Immatics Biotechnologies, Prometheus Laboratories, Argos Therapeutics, Myriad Genetics Inc, NeoGenomics Laboratories, NanoString Technologies Inc, Sysmex Corporation, Rosetta Genomics, Illumina Inc and Quest Diagnostics Incorporated.

North America was the largest region in the kidney cancer drugs market in 2021. The Middle East is expected to be the fastest growing region in the global kidney cancer drugs market during the forecast period. The regions covered in the global kidney cancer drugs market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

TBRC’s global kidney cancer drugs market report is segmented by type into renal cell carcinoma, urothelial carcinoma, others (renal sarcoma, renal lymphoma), by product into nexavar (sorafenib), sutent (sunitinib), afinitor (everolimus), votrient (pazopanib), avastin (bevacizumab), inlyta (axitinib), torisel (temsirolimus), proleukin (aldesleukin), others, by end-user into hospitals, clinics, research centers, others.

Kidney Cancer Drugs Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Renal Cell Carcinoma, Urothelial Carcinoma, Others (Renal Sarcoma, Renal Lymphoma)), By Product (Nexavar (Sorafenib), Sutent (Sunitinib), Afinitor (Everolimus), Votrient (Pazopanib), Avastin (Bevacizumab), Inlyta (Axitinib), Torisel (Temsirolimus), Proleukin (Aldesleukin)), By End Users (Hospitals, Clinics, Research Center) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a kidney cancer drugs market overview, forecast kidney cancer drugs market size and growth for the whole market, kidney cancer drugs market segments, geographies, kidney cancer drugs market trends, kidney cancer drugs market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

