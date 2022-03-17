Recruiting for Good to Reward The World's Sweetest Chocolate Fashion Paris Trip
Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals sweet jobs and generates proceeds to make a positive impact. #staffingsolutions #makepositiveimpact www.RecruitingforGood.com
About
Girls Design Tomorrow is a passion driven venture mentoring program for girls who love to create positive impact companies (Coming this Summer 2022). Created by Recruiting for Good, Founder Carlos Cymerman to learn more visit GirlsDesignTomorrow.com
Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain Recruiting for Good to find talented professionals in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. We generate proceeds to make a positive impact. to learn more visit RecruitingforGood.com #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #partyforgood.
Looking to Land a Sweet Job and Party for Good...Send us your resume today! Know friends, family members, or co-workers looking to land a sweet job and make a positive impact send resume to Sara@RecruitingforGood.com
