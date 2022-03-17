WORLD COLLEGE POKER ANNOUNCES SPRING BREAK PARTY EVENT DEALING ON GG POKER’S CLUB GG
Register for Spring Break Party Tournament for College Students Worldwide. Free to Join and Play.
WCP tournaments are the best poker tournaments for college students, bar none. Our team is proud to be a sponsor of WCP.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- World College Poker’s Spring Break Party event launches the WCP 2022 season on March 26th on GG Poker’s ClubGG application. By joining WCP’s club on ClubGG, students can compete with friends and college club rivals for amazing prizes. WCP’s membership is free for students aged 18 to 35 with a valid ID who are currently enrolled at colleges, universities, and vocational schools worldwide.
— Jonathan Little
Numerous new sponsors have signed on board this year to support World College Poker’s 2022 season. They include Chip Leader Coaching, founded by two of the most successful tournament professionals in the game, Chance Kornuth and Alex Foxen. “We are excited about teaching and inspiring college students worldwide to improve their game,” said Chance Kornuth. “Alex and I were both students at one time and we decided to share our years of study to be successful in the game with Chip Leader Coaching members. Maybe the next poker superstar will emerge from the WCP platform and our partnership.”
One of the hottest poker clothing companies is also one of WCP’s new sponsors – River Rat Poker Apparel. They join our lead sponsor, Matt Berkey’s Solve for Why Academy, and supporting sponsors PLOQuickPro.com, First Land of Poker (FLOP), PokerCoaching.com, PokerHeadRush.com, Card Player Magazine, Breinfuel, D&B Publishing, Aquarian Bookshop, and Next Gen Poker.
Membership to World College Poker is free and now open for registration. Students must be a member of the WCP platform to participate in all events. Besides entry into all WCP competitions, members receive two master class videos from poker pro Alex Fitzgerald, Steve Blay’s book - Seven Days to Better Flop Play, access to a myriad of sponsor discounts, weekly poker quizzes to improve their game, and exclusive zoom seminars with poker’s international stars.
Student members will have access to learn from many of the most successful players in the game. As a WCP member, students will receive exclusive discounts from poker platforms which include superstars Matt Berkey, Chance Kornuth, Alex Foxen, WSOP Main Event champion - Joe McKeehen, John Beauprez, Alex Fitzgerald, Patrik Antonius, and author of ‘A Girl's Guide to Poker’ - Amanda Botfeld. Tournament phenom, WPT POY and PokerCoaching.com founder, Jonathan Little is also excited to be one of World College Poker’s sponsors. “WCP tournaments are the best college poker tournaments, bar none. Our team is proud to be a sponsor of WCP.”
To add to the excitement, well beyond the chance to win cool prizes, WCP and ClubGG hope to focus plenty of action on winning live tournament entries in 2022. GGPoker’s partnership with the World Series of Poker is a big part of the reason WCP is leveling up the 2022 season. Stay tuned for more information to be announced.
For more information for students to become a member of World College Poker visit: https://worldcollegepoker.com/sign-up/.
To learn more about World College Poker, future WCP slated events, the company’s Campus Rep and Intern Programs, and Sponsorship Opportunities, please visit worldcollegepoker.com.
*Players from China cannot participate in the WCP events due to local regulations.
World College Poker and ClubGG always encourages players to play responsibly.
ABOUT WORLD COLLEGE POKER
World College Poker was created to cultivate an online community of college players who have both passion and intrigue for the game. Its ultimate mission is to elevate the college poker player’s experience and offer burgeoning players a launching pad to up their game, strut their stuff, and cement their name in poker history.
ABOUT CLUB GG
Visit: https://www.clubgg.net/
