Alayna Hale of Infinite Potential For You to be Featured on Close Up Radio

GIG HARBOR, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stress and anxiety can hold anyone back from success, even young students.

Alayna Hale is an educational consultant, teen mentor, master certified life coach and the founder of Infinite Potential For You, where she engages clients to embrace their unique learning languages for success and happiness.

“Labels are not my thing,” says Alayna. “No child should ever be defined as anything other than an amazing, awesome, magical unicorn. My belief is that all learners are unique, and it is our duty to open doors of possibilities in a way that works for people to navigate this world with ease.”

Alayna launched Infinite Potential For You almost eight years ago after she left the classroom as a teacher.

“There were so many children in my classes who were suffering from anxiety, stress and depression at a very early age, nine and 10 years old,” recalls Alayna. “As a teacher in a classroom of 36 kids, I was unable to reach all of those children in differentiated instructions and strategies to create success for them.”

Alayna says parents usually seek her out when they are at their wit's end and don't know how to support their child’s needs. She says a coach can be a great way to work on executive function skills, life skills, organizational skills and positive mindset skills.

“Coaches look at what is happening now in order to create for the future,” says Alayna. “We send them off with the tools to go forth and become successful in their own way.”

Of course, the pressures of academics are oftentimes placed on children by the parents. That’s why Alayna requires parents to also work with her.

“If we're all on the same page with the same tools, there is a support system in place everywhere we need it,” says Alayna.

As for the future, Alayna says she would like more parents and academic institutions to be aware of what is possible when teaching kids from a place of question and opportunity.

“Part of learning is exploring and making mistakes,” says Alayna. “Our world, especially the classroom, is designed to be right or wrong with expectations of success or failure, but to me, failure is actually one of our greatest assets. What can we learn from it?”

