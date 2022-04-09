The Most Important Advertising Statistics That You Need To Know
Advertising is the cornerstone of a modern economy, and knowing the industry trends can get you started on the right foot.
Advertising is the cornerstone of a modern economy, and knowing the industry trends can get you started on the right foot.”SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Social media advertising budgets have doubled worldwide, from $16 billion in 2014 to $31 billion in 2016. By pouring through an array of reputable advertising studies, we were able to identify the most important advertising statistics and growing trends within the industry, like social media’s stark expansion. With the help of statistics, opportunities for improvement become readily apparent for all businesses.
— No to the Quo
For example: 77% of Twitter users appreciate a brand more when their tweet is responded to, which means there is a need to enhance social media presence for advertising efforts. If stats like this sound like they may be of service to your marketing strategy, then continue by reading The 45 Most Important Advertising Statistics of 2022.
Marketing data provides a roadmap, but implementing a dynamic and consumer-focused advertising model isn’t simple. The advertising space is getting increasingly competitive. For assistance, contact No to The Quo. No to the Quo has the marketing experience and unique approach to make the most of a business’s advertising efforts.
About No to the Quo
No to the Quo began with a mission to change the agency method and client mindset surrounding digital marketing. They were tired of seeing businesses being taken advantage of with mediocre work and overpriced retainers for marketing services. A team of experts were brought in to deliver top-notch results in everything from SEO and advertising to web design and branding.
Visit their website for more information on the advertising stats covered above, as well as in-depth insights from their team of leaders, business offerings, reviews from satisfied clients, and much more.
MEDIA CONTACT INFORMATION
Address: 18336 Aurora Ave N Ste 105 Unit 55775 Seattle, WA 98155
Kyle Willis
No to the Quo
+1 425-233-4623
info@notothequo.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other