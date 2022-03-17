Cyberize It LLC announces MISMO Approval
Don't just Notarize It, Cyberize It!”COLUMBUS, OHIO, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cyberize It, LLC (aka Cyberizeit.com) announced today that its technology platform has successfully completed MISMO® Remote Online Notarization (RON) certification. MISMO is the real estate finance industry’s standards organization, and its RON certification program provides clarity and transparency on which eMortgage technology providers comply with the applicable MISMO standards/certification requirements. MISMO RON standards promote consistency across mortgage industry practices and state regulations to allow the use of audio-visual communication devices to notarize documents in a virtual online environment.
— Amy Seitz
Cyberize It, LLC is excited to expand its services to title companies, bankers, mortgage lenders, and notaries with the assurance that these transactions meet MISMO’s best practice guidelines. Underwriters, bankers and real estate professionals can be assured that the documents validated through this platform are done correctly.
Cyberize It, LLC ensures that all aspects of the process and procedure are facilitated in a manner that is easy for clients to sign but allows the notary extensive access to the formatting and control of the document to ensure every document is signed and tagged correctly.
“As a notary myself, I understand the importance which this certification is for Cyberize It, LLC. Many industry leading organizations require the validation of MISMO, for verification that the process used meets the legal requirements,” says Amy Seitz, “We are honored and excited that we are now in the ranks with the other software providers offering remote online (or virtual) notarization platforms within the USA.”
About Cyberize It, LLC
Cyberize It, LLC was founded in March of 2021 and is now the largest hybrid platform in the USA. Offering its software solution in more than 30 states and in the US territory of Guam.
Cyberize It, LLC is a small, 100% woman owned business based out of Columbus, Ohio. Created by a long-term Notary, Amy realized that the software options for Notaries just did not meet her needs, standards or requirements.
Cyberize It, LLC offers a streamlined process where individuals can upload a document and connect to a notary, as well as allows for the Notary to setup their own client base and facilitate the notarization direct with them.
To learn more go to www.cyberizeit.com.
About MISMO
MISMO® is the real estate finance industry's standards organization, developing essential resources to enable the industry’s digital future. Through MISMO, all mortgage stakeholders have an opportunity to collaborate, innovate, and prosper by building solutions to improve efficiency, reduce costs, and enhance the overall mortgage experience. For more information on MISMO’s work to help shape the future of the mortgage industry, visit www.mismo.org.
Amy Seitz
Cyberize It, LLC
+1 614-368-1106
email us here