Buffalo Bill Center of the West Celebrates Yellowstone's 150th Anniversary
The Buffalo Bill Center of the West celebrates the 150th anniversary of the establishment of Yellowstone National Park, the world's first national park.CODY, WY, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Buffalo Bill Center of the West, located in Cody, WY, connects audiences to the stories of the American West. The Center celebrates the 150th anniversary of the establishment of Yellowstone National Park, the world’s first national park, with a special exhibition opening to the public at noon on Saturday, March 19, 2022. Media and Center of the West members are invited to attend a Pancake Preview with brunch appetizers beginning at 9 a.m., as the first to see Yellowstone: For the Benefit and Enjoyment of the People before it opens for general admission.
Artwork, photographs, artifacts, natural history specimens, and early touring vehicles are displayed together to illustrate how various groups of individuals—from Indigenous Peoples, fur traders, tourists, artists, scientists, and others—have used and enjoyed the Greater Yellowstone region as a thoroughfare, a destination, and a home.
Archeological sites and oral accounts document the presence of Indigenous Peoples within the region for thousands of years before the establishment of Yellowstone National Park. For more than 12,000 years, Indigenous Peoples traveled through, and gathered and resided in the Greater Yellowstone region, making use of the ecosystem’s natural resources for sustenance, trade, and healing. Today, at least 27 tribes have enduring connections to these lands.
In recognition of the 150th anniversary of the creation of Yellowstone National Park, Yellowstone: For the Benefit and Enjoyment of the People showcases Yellowstone through the eyes of individuals and groups of people who helped shape its evolution as a place and an idea. The exhibition remains on view through January 29, 2023.
