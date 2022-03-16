Metaverse | The future of retail, VALORABIEN, Launches Reg CF Funding Campaign on Wefunder.com

Shopping with your avatar | Valorabien

NASSAU, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VALORABIEN, the first app that uses AI and metadata to merge the real world shopping experience inside or outside metaverse., launched their Regulation CF funding campaign on Wefunder.com/valorabien, to integrates all of the world’s leading e-commerce and marketplace operators and their listings, allowing users to find and buy everything they need from one app.

VALORABIEN was developed to revolutionize how we buy and sell our goods inside and out of the metaverse. Utilizing AI, we are able to provide a seamless buying a shopping experience in one intuitive interface that you can use anywhere at any time.

VALORABIEN has partners like Skyscanner, Kiwi flight, Equifax, Sharkexpress, Experian, SecurEx, Matchpets, Oncosalud, AUNA, SeguroSimple, Notariza and others. Also, VALORABIEN has launched its own travel platform where the users can search and buy a flight ticket.

We reinvented the future of retail to create a unique experience for your customers to shop and interact. Using metadata and artificial intelligence, we have developed a one-stop shopping and selling solution for consumers and businesses inside and out of the metaverse.

The shopping company of financial and non-financial was selected as one of 1,000+ of applicants to Newchip’s competitive accelerator program of US.

While each one of the world’s main marketplaces is only looking inside and closing its virtual borders, VALORABIEN is designed to open up these borders to improve the shopping experience for users, increase sales for vendors, and offer a seamless integration for all the marketplaces in a way that will also add to their bottom lines, while they are gearing up to be in the Metaverse and further simplify the user's shopping experience.

For you, as a VALORABIEN investor, that will mean owning a share of every purchase and sale that the brave new world of e-Commerce and the coming potential of online shopping in the Metaverse holds. To join VALORABIEN as an early investor, simply visit our Wefunder raise page (Wefunder.com/valorabien) and invest for a minimum of $100.00!

Valorabien and our CEO have been accepted and are enrolled in the prestigious accelerator program NEWCHIP.

Tapping into the world’s fastest growing e-commerce region: Latin America, which experienced 37% growth in online sales.

Valorabien encourages all interested investors to visit Wefunder.com/valorabien, which contains important information and disclosures, including financial statements and risk factors.



Valorabien is the metaverse shopping company and one-stop-app integrating the world’s main markets for a seamless shopping experience, As a one-stop-app, Valorabien integrates all of the world’s leading e-commerce and marketplace operators and their listings, allowing users to find and buy everything they need from one app. Valorabien is gearing up to be in the Metaverse and simplify the user’s shopping from any mobile. It was founded by the magister, banker and financial expert executive, Giancarlo Castillo, during the COVID pandemic. Giancarlo has taken as his mission to give an extraordinary experience in the way people buy and companies sell online, there’s no other platform like Valorabien. For more information on our capital raise write an email to investorrelations@valorabien.com or to sign up into our platform visit https://valorabien.com/.

