VALORABIEN (First marketplace where you can get financial and non financial products) Chosen for Newchip’s Accelerator

US, October 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VALORABIEN, The first marketplace where you can get different financial and non financial products with multiples providers options in one place, was accepted into Newchip’s renowned global accelerator program. Designed to provide all the skills and tools founders need to rapidly fund, build and scale their companies, past accelerator cohorts averaged more than 17.5 times the average funding amount. The equity-free, fully digital accelerator has helped over 1,000 founders from 35 countries raise over $300 million in funding.

“Newchip evaluates a vast number of companies from across the globe, selecting a small percentage to join our accelerator,” says Armando Vera Carvajal, Vice President of Product at Newchip. “This strict selection process makes us an ideal partner for investors looking for promising start-ups. Marketplace and E-Commerce companies like VALORABIEN can scale quickly with proper funding and guidance. We are excited for VALORABIEN and believe they will do well at Newchip.”

Launched in 2021, Valorabien's digital platform available on web, iOS and Android helped numerous users reduce financial stress, implementing a place with trusted brands, simple processes, direct connection to stores (reducing the risk of visiting cloned stores pages) and with artificial intelligence for recommendations and savings by purchasing a product through Valorabien. Customers can get a better understand and track of all their transactions in one place. With a global pandemic and the current movement to digitize the access to financial and non financial products, Valorabien plans to scale rapidly in order to meet the market's increasing demand.

“Being accepted into the Newchip Accelerator, we are excited to connect with investors throughout the globe interested in our industry and learn from business experts with strong track-records of success”, says Giancarlo Castillo, founder and head of investments and strategic alliances of VALORABIEN. With current operations in Peru and with a projection to land in the US, Colombia and Mexico. Expected to reach 2 million users in two years.

About Valorabien

Valorabien is an online marketplace to find financial and non financial products and providers, empowering consumers to own, understand and request a financial product as simple as requesting a food delivery. It was founded by the magister, banker and financial expert executive, Giancarlo Castillo, during the COVID pandemic. Valorabien is on a mission to made simple the financial transaction for everyone by aggregating multiple financial providers options and products in one place and providing in real time the benefit and saving for each transaction that could be done, without be an expert. For more information on our capital raise write an email to investorrelations@valorabien.com or to sign up into our platform visit https://valorabien.com/.

About Newchip

Newchip is an online, global startup accelerator, led by a world-class team of entrepreneurs and investors. It was designed to provide founders with the tools needed to rapidly fund, build, and scale. Since its inception in 2019, the equity-free, remote accelerator has helped over 1,000 founders from 35+ countries raise over $300 million in funding. It has three distinct six-month accelerator programs based on company stage: Pre-Seed, Seed, and Series A. Its vast network of global investors, strategic partners, and mentors guide companies from team building and prototype development to securing high-profile VC investment, corporate partnerships, and everything in-between. To learn more visit https://launch.newchip.com/.

