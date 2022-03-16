What happens when something so sought after suddenly and quickly becomes available?

Fuel Your Ideas and Make It Happen!

I Wish I Had Those Gasoline Pellets

An epic story of intertwined pasts, secrets that span generations, dangerous threats, strange phenomena, and the unknown. That is the plot of the newest mystery/fiction book by author Carl Kegerreis. ” — The Moving Words LLC

REED DEER, ALBERTA, CANADA, March 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- United States Air Force Captain Oley Washington is one of the few jet fighter pilots of his class serving in Vietnam. But then his life is suddenly turned upside-down after he is shot down and taken prisoner. Not one to just let life decide his fate, he plans and leads a successful escape from a POW camp and receives the Congressional Medal of Honor for his efforts.

But just before he is set to receive the award, he runs into a group of anti-war protesters who beat him senseless and leave him for dead. He wakes up with no memory of who he was or what he did for a living. The only things he has on him are pellets --green jelly beans that somehow turn into gasoline.

Because he is technically a nobody with nothing left to his name, Oley has to live on the streets, often just relying on the kindness of others to get by. Whenever someone is kind to him or does him a favor he gives them a gasoline pellet in return.

At first people get rid of the pellets immediately. But then they started realizing these turned into gasoline. Large puddles of them, in fact. Then suddenly the pellets become something much sought after by everyone, including some of the most powerful men in the world.

Just who was this mysterious stranger who gave away these mysterious pellets? Where did they come from? Uncovering the mystery would unmask a cover-up of monumental proportions.

Before he got into writing, Carl Kegerreis served in the U.S. Army as a sergeant at a missile base in Ohio before moving on to the CSX Transportation Railroad where he served as a federal officer before retiring after 33 years in service.

Aside from this novel he already published a children’s book called Searching for Elock. He also penned other children’s books Tibby and His Friend's Big Secret.

On a more serious note, he also wrote Fleeing a Country Seeking a New Life for a refugee friend as well as his own autobiographical My Life.

He has also been awarded by the Marquis Who’s Who Publication Board.

He lived in Ohio with his wife, Sandra, until her passing in March of 2021 due to Alzheimer’s Disease, after 58 years of marriage and three children. He now plans to donate all the royalties earned from this book to Alzheimer's research.

Why you should read this book?

Carl Kegerreis jokes that he wishes the story was real so he can give pellets to everyone, considering how expensive gasoline has become.

Despite the book being total fiction, it is a worthy read. In telling a story of what happens when something that is so sought after suddenly becomes readily and quickly available, Kegerreis spins an intriguing tale that has twists and revelations when you least expect it.

eComRocket is including this book in a presentation of new and exciting titles in London from April 5 to 7, 2022.



I Wish I Had Those Gasoline Pellets Book Trailer