Story of Love by Author Rachel G. Carrington Inspires Readers

Book recalls first ten years of a successful marriage

REED DEER, ALBERTA, CANADA, March 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a world full of so many people, how does one know if they’ve met the one? How does one know if this is the right one? These are the questions that ran through author Ruth G. Claxton’s mind when she met her future husband, and she wrote the beginnings of their love story in The Early Years under her pen name Rachel G. Carrington.

Ruth G. Claxton has always wanted to go to college but coming from a low-income family has its challenges. In spite of this, she and her ten other siblings were brought up in a strict but loving household, nurturing but realistic. An opportunity to further her education in the form of a scholarship was given to her but her life took a different turn after meeting the love of her life. Even without the formal education she once coveted, her life was full of learning experiences and meaningful encounters. She and her husband were blessed with seven children and a wonderful marriage lasting sixty-two years (until his death in 2008). She now resides in Florida.

Focusing on the first ten years of this marriage, this book is a story of young love and how it has blossomed over time. The Early Years tells of the start of the love story between the author and her husband. Being young and thinking that life is about to bring her somewhere else, Rachel did not see herself being involved with anyone, let alone with a navy veteran whose marriage was unraveling. But love is a stronger entity, a necessity to a good marriage and it gives you the strength to face the adversities that come your way. That is what she and her husband did—they were able to overcome all the challenges and continued to love each other despite their differences. Rachel is quick to prompt me to add that one of the most important ingredients necessary for a successful, love-filled life is trust in God. Definitely, they had that!

Wonderfully written, this story of love will make anybody reading this book reach out for their loved ones.

The Early Years is also available in French-translated edition. This book and several others will be part of a presentation by Maple Leaf Publishing in London from April 5 to 7, 2022.

