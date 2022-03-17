Physicians Thrive Reports on Podiatry Salaries

Physicians Thrive logo A podiatrist treats feet during a procedure.

All physicians want to be paid fairly, but a podiatrist’s salary can fluctuate depending on experience, location, and any additional training completed.

OMAHA, NE, USA, March 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A recently released article from Physicians Thrive details the different aspects that affect podiatrist salaries in the United States. All physicians want to be paid fairly, but a podiatrist’s salary can fluctuate depending on years of experience, where they work and any additional training they have received.

Delve into the analysis to discover the highest and lowest paying states, compensation by practice type, and how sub specializing matters. Podiatrists will also gain insight into different ways to increase their take home pay. Click here to access the Podiatry Salary for no cost.

Highlights from the report include:

- Salaries have a wide range from $55,230 to$346,284 depending on location, subspecialty and practice type

- Working in an outpatient care center results in higher annual base pay as compared to other practice types

- The average podiatrist graduate has $300,000 in student loan debt

Practicing podiatrists will find this information useful so they can discern how their compensation compares to their peers and how any future jobs may be affected by these variables. Residents, fellows, and practicing physicians alike can use it to their advantage when considering current and future employment opportunities.

Physicians Thrive contract review and finance experts understand the importance of having a proper fair market value for each physician's specialty as well as location and years of expertise. They believe that most physicians could be making more money, and having a professional legal and financial review of every employment contract they are offered ensures that they are getting the most out of their compensation package.

Physicians Thrive

Physicians Thrive is a dynamic, full-service financial planning company helping doctors take control of their finances. From student debt repayment plans for new doctors to retirement security planning for seasoned physicians, doctors at all stages of their career can make the most of their money by collaborating with the experts at Physicians Thrive