Physicians Thrive Releases Report on Impending Physician Shortage

The U.S. is on the brink of a shortage of physicians in several different specialties and areas of medicine.

Knowing the current healthcare environment in the United States is crucial to empowering physicians in earning a fair wage, no matter where they are in their career.” — Justin Nabity, Founder & CEO of Physicians Thrive

OMAHA, NE, USA, February 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Physicians Thrive has released an article detailing the looming physician shortage in the United States. The company's research found that due to increased medical school costs, low compensation after training, and high insurance rates during years of practice, there is a significant risk of an imminent shortage in various specialties and areas of medicine in the coming years. Shifting demographics are also contributing factors to this problem with a predicted increase in the number of patients over 65 by 42% through 2034.

Explore the analysis to discover answers to the following questions: How does the practice of defensive medicine drive up the cost of healthcare overall and take up more of a physician's time? Which states are predicted to have the greatest shortage of physicians? How does physician burnout, an aging physician population, and disparities in the access to healthcare for those in underserved areas all contribute to the imminent shortage? Click here to access the physician shortage article for no cost.

Highlights from the report include:

- From 1997-2020 the number of GME residency positions in the U.S. has remained virtually stagnant

- By 2034 there will be a shortage of 38,800 - 125,000 physicians in the U.S. alone

- Within the next ten years, approximately 40% of all physicians will be age 65 or older

This information is useful to medical students who want to know how their future jobs may be affected by these variables, as well as residents, fellows, and practicing physicians so they can use it to their advantage when considering current and future employment opportunities. Knowing the current healthcare environment in the United States is crucial to empowering physicians in earning a fair wage, no matter where they are in their career.

Physicians Thrive contract review and finance experts understand the importance of having a proper fair market value for each physician's specialty as well as location and years of expertise. They believe that most physicians could be making more money, and having a professional legal and financial review of every employment contract they are offered ensures that they are getting the most out of their compensation package.

Physicians Thrive is a dynamic, full-service financial planning company helping doctors take control of their finances. From student debt repayment plans for new doctors to retirement security planning for seasoned physicians, doctors at all stages of their career can make the most of their money by collaborating with the experts at Physicians Thrive