The Billionaire Trilogy

Sometimes it takes more than just a lifetime to make things right.

If you are looking for a new SUPER HERO with a REAL MISSION to enlighten humanity then you will love this action packed book.” — Petra Nicoll, Author of Billionaire Trilogy

REED DEER, ALBERTA, CANADA, March 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Billionaire is a series of three books about the experiences of one soul as he not just redeems himself from his weaknesses and sins, but also saves the whole of humanity from evil forces never even imagined.

In The Billionaire: The Continuum, the story starts with Derek Stryker, a rich, wealthy, and power-driven womanizer. After he finds out he is dying, he is approached by a secret society claiming they can make sure he reincarnates as a rich man if he leaves his wealth to them.

After he dies, Derek regrets the kind of life he led and asks his spirit guide Michael to be reincarnated as a poor man.

But then he returns as Eli, a man of fame and fortune. Twenty-five years into his new life, he again encounters Michael and they set off on a journey that will change the future of the Earth.

In The Billionaire: Soulmates, Eli deals with how to change the world using his music --as well as a lot of money to help balance the wealth and power distribution of the world.

The journey reunites him with Angelina, whom he later finds is his soul mate. However, developments may yet tear them apart.

In The Billionaire: Full Disclosure, after Eli’s son with Angelina is born, he is again approached by Michael who reveals that sinister forces are on the move to assume control of the Earth using technology and human trafficking. Because Eli now has a son the stakes have become even higher.

Along the way he also uncovers the truth about the Earth’s past and extraterrestrial origins. Eli must again risk it all to reveal the truth.

Why you should read this book:

Eli is the unlikeliest superhero you can ever think of. While the typical superhero fights and defeats enemies, Eli is out to enlighten humanity.

While this series has action, an interesting story, and twists you will never see coming, you should also read it to learn secrets of the ancient masters of knowledge. The lessons Eli learns about sin, salvation, redemption, as well as the truth aren’t just applicable to him, it can apply to all of us as well.

Watch out for these books as well as several other new titles that will be presented by Maple Leaf Publishing in London from April 5 to 7, 2022.

About the author:

Describing herself as an intuitive coach with over 30 years of experience, Petra Nicoll had her first life-changing experience when she almost died of a croup attack when she was nine years old.

Later experiences led her to become a “seeker of truth” and she journeyed to find enlightenment among the shamans of North America and Mexico. She was later able to find her mission which was to help empower people to be able to look into themselves and embrace the life they deserve.

Her other novels include The Big Secret with Jack Canfield.



Petra Nicoll