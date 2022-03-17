Mythbuster Tory Belleci Gets to THE TRUTH ABOUT TECH in Podcast Series
The show exposes the facts behind the big buzzwords, separating rumor from reality
In this series we’ll explore what’s really going on under the hood by speaking with the real experts. It’s fun and useful to anyone who wonders What is The Truth About Tech?”MONTEREY, CA, USA, March 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Television host and Mythbuster Tory Belleci today launched his audio podcast series The Truth About Tech. The series consists of 30-60 minute audio episodes in which Tory discusses hot tech topics with top experts, in a light and fun fashion. The show is now available through Spotify, iTunes, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Castbox, Pocketcasts and RadioPublic, with new episodes debuting weekly.
— Tory Belleci
A Unique Approach to Talking About Science & Technology
Instead of the traditional slow-exposition style followed by the majority of shows that cover scientific and technological subjects, by running solely online The Truth About Tech isn’t required to drive the viewer through multiple commercial breaks in order to get to the real information. The show is supported by sponsors with only two brief promotional pieces during a given episode. The rest of the time is dedicated to Tory in conversation with interesting and knowledgeable gurus on highly topical subjects.
“We all experience technology in our daily lives,” said Builder and Mythbuster Tory Belleci. “In this series we’ll explore what’s really going on under the hood by speaking with true experts. It’s fun and useful to anyone who wonders What is The Truth About Tech?”
Episodes feature guests from many facets of technology. In one episode, Tory talks with a NASA Astronaut about the Billionaire Space Race. In another, he discusses the crypto market with one of its largest investors.
Tory Belleci Bio
Tory Belleci is best known as the daredevil host of Discovery Channel’s hit series MythBusters. A graduate of
SFSU film school, Tory began his career in the industry behind the scenes as a model maker at George Lucas’
Industrial Light and Magic. He has built models for major Hollywood movies, including the Star Wars prequels,
Starship Troopers, The Matrix 2 & 3 and others. Currently, Tory is the Executive Producer and host of the
Amazon original series The Great Escapists, Science Channel’s The Explosion Show, Motor Trend’s recently
launched Motor MythBusters, and the online series The Truth About Tech.
Press Contact & Guest Booking
Alayna Woodall, Media Coordinator
alayna.woodall@gmail.com
+1-503-560-1621
Where to find The Truth About Tech
Spotify https://open.spotify.com/show/35wb0Xjffq8znYidHt7Dm2?si=0080c6d1a1c844ec
Apple Podcasts https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-truth-about-tech/id1611096017
Google Podcasts https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9hbmNob3IuZm0vcy84MDg2ZjA1OC9wb2RjYXN0L3Jzcw
Stitcher https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/the-truth-about-tech
Castbox https://castbox.fm/channel/id4803775?country=us
Pocketcasts https://pca.st/7je4zcyw
RadioPublic https://radiopublic.com/the-truth-about-tech-6LomPv
