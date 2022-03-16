Recessed TruTrack Magnetic Lighting System with Tubo Zoom Magnetic Track Heads

Cross Section of how TruTrack Magnetic Installs into 5/8" Drywall

Designers Can Easily Install Track Heads with a Single Hand While on a Ladder

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PureEdge Lighting introduces 2-Circuit TruTrack® Magnetic with Tubo Zoom Magnetic Track Heads. This innovative version of PureEdge’s classic TruTrack plaster-in recessed lighting system allows designers to easily attach track heads using a single hand while on a ladder. The magnetic track head connectors simply click into place inside the track channel and can easily be re-positioned and moved.

Our patented TruTrack Magnetic is a modern, 2-circuit track lighting system that recesses into 5/8” drywall for a clean look. This 24VDC two circuit track system allows for two groups of fixtures to switch and dim independently. Only as thick as the 5/8" drywall, the TruTrack patented design is precision engineered to blend seamlessly within drywall surfaces, eliminating the need for joist modification, and provides more flexibility to make turns along the ceiling. The Tubo Zoom Magnetic track heads allow the user to adjust the beam spread from wide to narrow by rotating the lens.

“Having worked with track lighting for over 30 years, and hearing how cumbersome it can be installing track heads, I decided to engineer a magnetic channel and track head magnetic connectors to make it easy for designers to create the perfect room lighting” said Gregory Kay, Owner and CEO of PureEdge Lighting. “Our Tubo Zoom Magnetic track heads can be easily moved, tilted, and adjusted with a single hand while on a ladder. It doesn’t get any easier to light art on the walls, furniture, and architectural elements within the space. I think our TruTrack Magnetic recessed lighting system possesses all the great attributes of TruTrack with the added benefit of a simplified click-in-place magnetic connection system.”

To learn more about TruTrack Magnetic, visit www.pureedgelighting.com.

About PureEdge Lighting

PureEdge Lighting, founded in Chicago by Gregory Kay in 2004, manufactures architectural, low-voltage LED lighting systems for indoor and outdoor spaces that empower you to not only design your space, but also the fixtures you envision. Modern, innovative, and completely customizable, PureEdge Lighting creates architectural lighting solutions influenced by simplicity and elegance based on the principle that light affects human emotion. PureEdge is known for class 2 wiring, low-voltage lighting systems that are easy to install. PureEdge has a strong presence in hospitality, residential, healthcare, and retail.