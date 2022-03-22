AFWERX Continues to Recognize Novel Capabilities of Decision Lens with Maximum $1.7M Phase II SBIR TACFI Award

Decision Lens will leverage the funding to accelerate development of its planning, programming, budgeting, and execution (PPBE) suite

ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, USA, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Decision Lens, the developer of integrated planning software modernizing how government prioritizes, plans, and funds announced it has been selected for the maximum $1.7M Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase II Tactical Funding Increase (TACFI) contract award.

The decision follows a successful Phase II which was sponsored by Air Mobility Command (AMC) and awarded by Air Force AFWERX in mid-2020. Decision Lens will leverage the funding to accelerate development of its planning, programming, budgeting, and execution (PPBE) suite by adding additional advanced capabilities to allow the government to act faster, fund smarter, and innovate at scale.

One such innovation funded by the SBIR Phase II award is cross-portfolio recommendations. This feature will provide unparalleled visibility to leaders of all subordinate portfolios in a single view to enable optimized spending and resource allocation across the enterprise. Once fully realized, leaders will erase the lines between subordinate portfolios to deploy funds to critical areas to meet the broader strategic mission.

Jonathan Allen, Executive Vice President of Strategic Markets for Decision Lens said, “We are on a mission to transform the decision-making required for great achievement. Since the launch of these capabilities, we have seen exponential growth in reliance on our software for POM planning, budget execution, and spend plan tracking. The SBIR award will allow us to take lessons from ongoing customer engagements and further enhance the software to meet the unique needs of the public sector.”

This contract expands Decision Lens’ SBIR Phase I and II development to further fund the roadmap of its novel capabilities. It aligns with the purpose of the TACFI program to catalyze relationships between Air Force and Space Force end-users and acquisition professionals, private-sector innovators, and investors.

The award marks the second major win for Decision Lens in the last month. The company recently announced an expansion of Decision Lens at the US Army to support its annual POM submission.

About AFWERX

AFWERX, in partnership with Air Force Research Lab (AFRL), and the National Security Innovation Network (NSIN), developed the SBIR Open Topics to increase the efficiency, effectiveness, and transition rate of the SBIR program. Through a competitive awards-based program, the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) program enables small businesses to explore their technological potential and provides the incentive to profit from its commercialization. TACFI is focused on bridging the capability gap between current SBIR/STTR Phase II efforts and Phase III scaling efforts, facilitating delivery of strategic capabilities for the Department of the Air Force.

About Decision Lens

Decision Lens develops integrated planning software which modernizes how government prioritizes, plans, and funds. We have been transforming public sector planning since 2005, delivering the people, process and technology which empower agencies to effectively meet the needs of today while delivering the cutting-edge capabilities of tomorrow. Customers across the Department of Defense, intelligence community, federal civilian agencies and state and local government achieve a sustained operational advantage through superior long-term planning, continuous medium-term prioritization, and short-term funding execution.