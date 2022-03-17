11 Reasons to go on a Galapagos Family Cruise

Teens making friends on a Galapagos family cruise. A dolphin skeleton is a good opportunity to learn about anatomy. This boy will remember piloting a Galapagos expedition cruise ship for many years.

There are good reasons to take the kids to Galapagos, but be sure they are old enough and are comfortable in the water

PUERTO AYORA, GALAPAGOS, ECUADOR, March 17, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Of the 65 or so expedition cruise ships in Galapagos , fewer than a dozen offer dedicated family departures. These usually take place in the northern hemisphere school holiday periods. Most of these ships are higher end and offer a wonderful experience. For those keen on a family departure, but not into the high end market, a Galapagos specialist travel company can usually look around and find departures on which other families have already booked. It’s not unusual to see more kids in Galapagos during the school holiday periods on many ships.Either way, a family cruise in the Galapagos islands will build lifelong memories for all. Below are a few good reasons to consider this once-in-a-lifetime trip.1. First of all - for the parents: The up front and personal, “in your face” nature of Galapagos can’t help but bring out the child in everyone and reawaken a latent sense of wonder. It will be easier to drop that façade of adulthood, and let the child in ourselves emerge again when in the company of children.2. For the children: Be they youngsters, pre-teens or teens, Galapagos is a wonderful place to explore. Every day will bring new remarkably close encounters with all kinds of wildlife, both above and below the sea. Giant tortoises, blue and red-footed boobies (the name always elicits a few giggles), sea lions (they cavort like under-water puppies), penguins and much more. The volcanic landscapes are as near as being “out of this world” as any other place on Earth. Whales and dolphins are just about guaranteed.3. Naturalist guides with a youth-oriented slant: On dedicated family cruises, or even on cruises where several children are on-board, the naturalist guides will adapt their talks and activities with the younger group in mind (and sometimes that’s just fine with the parents too) while the ship’s crew will usually also join in (inviting kids to pilot the ship, checking out the galley etc…). Be prepared to build sandcastles, to engage in a bit of friendly horseplay or simply to loaf about on a variety of pristine beaches. There will be opportunities to snorkel, kayak or maybe a guitar will make an appearance in the evenings. Jumping off the top deck into the sea is also good fun... The next generation will have all kinds of stimulation on offer. Parents can join in if they like of course.4. Built-in child minding: Children will befriend other children on board, freeing up some of the parent's time to enjoy adult moments.5. Commiserating with other parents: Share your experiences and thoughts with adults going through the same stage of life and avoid being surrounded by those smug retirees who will recount stories of the marvelous carefree lives they are living, traveling the world.6. Not worried about one's kids bothering others: On a family trip, there won't be any people traveling without kids, who would expect a full adult atmosphere on board. There won't be resentment from those who would feel they have to put up with active, giggling and adventurous children.7. A unique learning experience: Parents may be reluctant to have their children miss a few days of school. Don’t worry about it. A week on a Galapagos expedition cruise ship will expose children / teens to a whole new world. It will entice them to ask questions, to wonder about natural phenomena and to develop a greater first-hand understanding of the world around them. Kids will be directly and indirectly exposed to a wide variety of topics such as volcanic geomorphology, astronomy, GPS technology / crossing the equator, marine biology, climate science, oceanography, marine engineering, biological evolution... Plenty of learning can be packed into a short amount of time.8. Rich and diverse extension options: The small country of Ecuador is rich in a variety of easy-to-arrange extensions on the mainland that will expose children to local culture (participatory arts / crafts; cuisine), history and architecture (Quito is a World Heritage city). Those wanting yet more exposure to the natural world will find the mysterious cloud forest just a two-hour drive from Quito and the vast Amazon basin is just a 30-minute flight out, while nearby snow-capped volcanoes can be explored. Many people include a visit to Machu Picchu and the Sacred Valley in neighbouring Peru on their itinerary.9. “Easy peasy – lemon squeezy”: Compared to a land-based family trip in Galapagos, on a ship, there's no need to worry about a thing while on board. No wondering about where to get the next meal, packing / unpacking (always more tedious with kids tow), checking in / out of hotels, waiting around for others in a day tripping group to arrive at the dock. There is no spending a good part of each day simply commuting back and forth (sometimes two more more hours each way) to various visitor sites. For parents, the logistics of rounding up the kids and herding them to and fro can really take the fun out of a trip. On a ship, that entire aspect of “family travel” will disappear.10. Child friendly pricing: Depending on the ship, the time of year, and the children’s ages (usually for those under 12 – but other formulas exist), there may be discounts of up to 50% on the ship, the park entrance fee and the flight from the continent.11. Family memories to last a lifetime: An expedition cruise in Galapagos, where everything is taken care of, will allow the family to focus on enjoying what the islands have to offer, building strong and vivid memories that will strengthen family bonds.

An 8 day family cruise summarized in a 3.5 minute video