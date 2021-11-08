La Niña - what does it mean for Galapagos?

Penguins arrived in Galapagos from Antarctica by riding the Humboldt current. Cold waters bathe the Galapagos Islands during a La Niña event A variety of cold and warm water ocean currents flow through the Galapagos archipelago

The "La Niña" climate event is happening in the tropical Pacific and expected to last well into the new year. What does it mean for Galapagos?

Be ready for cooler waters in the next few months. A wetsuit will be much appreciated. But otherwise, expect to see just as much wildlife, both above and below the water. ” — Heather Blenkiron, TridAdvisor Destination Expert for Galapagos